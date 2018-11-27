Google extends telecom service Fi to iPhones

November 28, 2018
Google says its mobile telecom service originally designed for its own devices like the Pixel smartphone will now be available m
Google says its mobile telecom service originally designed for its own devices like the Pixel smartphone will now be available more widely, including to iPhone users

Google said Wednesday it was expanding its "virtual" telecommunication service that was limited to select Android-powered smartphones to a wider range of devices, including iPhones.

Freshly renamed "Google Fi" service aims to take on traditional carriers by letting people pay based on how much data they use and roam internationally.

Fi was limited to newer Pixel handsets made by Google and a few Android-powered smartphones made by other companies because devices need to be able to hop between carriers whose infrastructures are used to provide service on the "virtual" network.

Fi "intelligently" shifts service between Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular, and Wi-Fi hotspots to provide optimal signals, according to Google.

"Our plan now works with the majority of Android devices and iPhones," Fi director Simon Arscott said in a blog post.

Fi plans in the US offer unlimited domestic call and texts, plus texting internationally, for $20 monthly. Data costs $10 per gigabyte with a maximum data charge of $60 for an individual user, according to the Fi website.

"When we launched Project Fi in 2015, we set out to make your wireless experience fast, easy and fair," Arscott said.

"We're proud that we've achieved a customer satisfaction score of over 90 percent."

Since smartphones need the proper hardware and software to jump between networks and wi-fi for the "full Google Fi experience," some features may be lacking for iPhones and other handsets that can now access the service but were not designed for it.

Google said the service allows people to use their devices for data in 170 countries and territories under agreements with carriers in those locations.

Explore further: Google opens access to mobile phone service Project Fi

Related Stories

Google launches its own mobile telephone service

April 22, 2015

Google said Wednesday it was launching its own US mobile wireless service, with considerable potential savings for customers using their devices at home and for international travel.

Google Assistant adds more languages in global push

February 23, 2018

Google said Friday its digital assistant software would be available in more than 30 languages by the end of the years as it steps up its artificial intelligence efforts against Amazon and others.

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.