Study predicts decreasing brown bear habitat due to climate change

November 21, 2018, Wiley
brown bear
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A recent analysis of data related to the brown bear (Ursus arctos) estimates that suitable habitat will be reduced by 11 percent across Central Asia and the Asian Highlands by 2050 due to climate change, predominantly due to the changes in temperature and precipitation.

The findings are published in Ecology and Evolution.

Future loss of suitable habitats inside protected areas may force to move outside these areas. Therefore, more protected areas should be established in suitable brown bear habitats, and "corridors" are needed to connect habitats between protected areas of different countries in Central Asia.

Explore further: Ancient extinct cave bear DNA found in modern bears

More information: Junhu Su et al, Decreasing brown bear (Ursus arctos ) habitat due to climate change in Central Asia and the Asian Highlands, Ecology and Evolution (2018). DOI: 10.1002/ece3.4645

Related Stories

Ancient extinct cave bear DNA found in modern bears

August 29, 2018

An international team of researchers has found evidence of extinct cave bear DNA in modern bears. In their paper published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution, the group describes their genetic analysis of modern brown ...

Conservation areas help birdlife adapt to climate change

November 12, 2018

As the climate warms up, the belts of current climate conditions move further north, forcing species to follow the climate suited to them. At the same time, environmental transformation by humans is causing problems. Species ...

Plenty of habitat for bears in Europe

July 25, 2018

Great opportunity for European brown bears: A new study spearheaded by the German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv) and the Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU) shows that there are still many ...

Extinct vegetarian cave bear diet mystery unravelled

July 26, 2018

During the Late Pleistocene period (between 125,000 to 12,000 years ago) two bear species roamed Europe: omnivorous brown bears (Ursus arctos) and the extinct mostly vegetarian cave bear (Ursus spelaeus).

Bears breed across species borders

April 19, 2017

Senckenberg scientists have sequenced the entire genomes of four bear species, making it now possible to analyze the evolutionary history of all bears at the genome level. It shows that gene flow, or gene exchange, between ...

Recommended for you

Scientists study puncture performance of cactus spines

November 20, 2018

Beware the jumping cholla, Cylindropuntia fulgida. This shrubby, branching cactus will—if provoked by touching—anchor its splayed spines in the flesh of the offender. The barbed spines grip so tightly that a segment of ...

Traffic noise stresses out frogs, but some have adapted

November 20, 2018

Frogs from noisy ponds near highways have altered stress and immune profiles compared to frogs from more quiet ponds—changes that reduce the negative effects of traffic noise on the amphibians. According to a new study, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.