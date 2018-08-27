Ancient extinct cave bear DNA found in modern bears

August 29, 2018 by Bob Yirka, Phys.org report
bear
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

An international team of researchers has found evidence of extinct cave bear DNA in modern bears. In their paper published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution, the group describes their genetic analysis of modern brown and polar bears and how they compared with extinct cave bears.

Cave bears were a type of bear that lived in Asia and Europe. They were slightly larger than today's brown bears, but fed on vegetation instead of meat. They went extinct approximately 24,000 years ago (during the Last Glacial Maximum) for unknown reasons. In this new effort, the research team was focused on learning why the bears went extinct. To that end, they conducted a DNA analysis on samples taken from four bear's remains from approximately 35,000 years ago. Their goal was to study how the population of changed in size over long time periods. As an aside, they decided to compare the DNA from the extinct cave bears with modern bears.

The researchers report that their comparison revealed that modern brown and both have cave bear DNA—on average 0.9 to 2.4 percent of their genome is cave bear DNA. They noted that the two types of modern bears are more genetically alike than they are to the cave bears. But they found that either was capable of mating with a cave bear, and that their offspring could breed with any of the three types, as well. They point out that their results are not surprising—the similarities between the bears, the overlapping time period in which they lived, and their habitat proximity made interbreeding a near-certainty. The finding of extinct cave bear DNA in modern bears is the first example of DNA from an ancient extinct species found in a modern species other than humans—we have remnants of Neanderthal DNA in our genomes.

Ancient extinct cave bear DNA found in modern bears
Cave bear skull. Cave bears were giant bears, much bigger than living brown bears Credit: Andrei Posmoșanu

The researchers suggest that future research could explore what it means for a species to go extinct—if their DNA lives on in other species, are they really, truly gone? They note that their study reaffirms the fact that animal species interbreed, some regularly. That might have been the case with modern bears and cave bears—the ancient cave bears also had modern bear DNA in their gene pools.

Ancient extinct cave bear DNA found in modern bears
Ice age cave bear bones found in their former hibernation cave Credit: Marius Robu

Explore further: Extinct vegetarian cave bear diet mystery unravelled

More information: Axel Barlow et al. Partial genomic survival of cave bears in living brown bears, Nature Ecology & Evolution (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41559-018-0654-8

Abstract
Although many large mammal species went extinct at the end of the Pleistocene epoch, their DNA may persist due to past episodes of interspecies admixture. However, direct empirical evidence of the persistence of ancient alleles remains scarce. Here, we present multifold coverage genomic data from four Late Pleistocene cave bears (Ursus spelaeus complex) and show that cave bears hybridized with brown bears (Ursus arctos) during the Pleistocene. We develop an approach to assess both the directionality and relative timing of gene flow. We find that segments of cave bear DNA still persist in the genomes of living brown bears, with cave bears contributing 0.9 to 2.4% of the genomes of all brown bears investigated. Our results show that even though extinction is typically considered as absolute, following admixture, fragments of the gene pool of extinct species can survive for tens of thousands of years in the genomes of extant recipient species.

Related Stories

Extinct vegetarian cave bear diet mystery unravelled

July 26, 2018

During the Late Pleistocene period (between 125,000 to 12,000 years ago) two bear species roamed Europe: omnivorous brown bears (Ursus arctos) and the extinct mostly vegetarian cave bear (Ursus spelaeus).

The ban of the cave bear

April 5, 2018

At 3.5 meters long and with a shoulder height of 1.7 meters, the cave bear was one of the giants of the Ice Age. Yet few appear to have survived until the last glacial maximum 24,000 to 19,000 years ago. Researchers from ...

Elucidating the biology of extinct cave bears

August 24, 2017

One of the largest known species of bear, the cave bear (Ursus spelaeus), ranged widely through Eurasia all the way to the Mediterranean in the south and to the Caucasus Mountains and northern Iran in the east during Late ...

An inflexible diet led to the disappearance of the cave bear

August 23, 2016

Senckenberg scientists have studied the feeding habits of the extinct cave bear. Based on the isotope composition in the collagen of the bears' bones, they were able to show that the large mammals subsisted on a purely vegan ...

Cave bears from the Carpathians as omnivorous as modern bears

January 7, 2008

Rather than being gentle giants, new research reveals that Pleistocene cave bears, a species which became extinct 20,000 years ago, ate both plants and animals and competed for food with the other contemporary large carnivores ...

Recommended for you

Colour vision makes birds of prey successful hunters

August 29, 2018

In many cases it is the colour of the prey that helps predatory birds to detect, pursue and capture them. In a new study, biologists at Lund University in Sweden show that the Harris's hawk has the best colour vision of all ...

Ancient extinct cave bear DNA found in modern bears

August 29, 2018

An international team of researchers has found evidence of extinct cave bear DNA in modern bears. In their paper published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution, the group describes their genetic analysis of modern brown ...

Parasites discovered in fossil fly pupae

August 29, 2018

Parasitic wasps existed as early as several million years ago. Within a project coordinated by Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), researchers of various disciplines have, for the first time, definitively discovered ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.