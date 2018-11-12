Bombardier clings to its last commercial aircraft line

November 13, 2018
Bombardier has sold its stake in the C-Series aircraft, seen here in a 2013 picture, to Airbus but says it plans to keep produci
Bombardier has sold its stake in the C-Series aircraft, seen here in a 2013 picture, to Airbus but says it plans to keep producing Canadair Regional Jets, or CRJs

Canadian manufacturer Bombardier said Tuesday it planned to hold onto its last commercial aircraft line—the Canadair Regional Jet or CRJ—after recent divestitures of its others.

"We want to keep this line going," company chief executive Alain Bellemare told analysts, noting that there was only one other player, Embraer, selling in this 75- to 100-seat regional jetliner category.

He left open the possibility of partnering with another aeronautics firm, however, as Bombardier looks to upgrade the aircraft and boost sales.

Questions were raised about Bombardier's future as an aeronautics firm following its divestiture, announced last week, of its aging Q Series turboprop line to a Canadian investment fund, and its sale of a majority stake in its CSeries jetliner line to Airbus in July.

At the same time, the company slashed 5,000 engineering jobs or seven percent of its workforce.

"We might look at partnering if it makes sense but the primary focus right now is to strenghthen (sales), so that we have a longer term view on this product line," Bellemare said.

"We're going to try to make it work and we will see where it goes," he added.

Bombardier has sold more than 1,900 CRJs since the program was launched in the early 1990s, but demand has fallen to a trickle with only a handful of orders the last quarter.

Last week, Bellemare noted that Bombardier continues to lose money on the manufacturing of the CRJ, and wanted to see parts suppliers reduce costs.

Previously the company decided to give up control of its new CSeries aircraft, now known as the A220, to European giant Airbus in exchange for using Airbus's sales and marketing heft to lift CSeries sales.

The planes and trains maker also still manufactures business jets.

Explore further: Bombardier to cut 5,000 jobs in restructuring

Related Stories

Bombardier to cut 5,000 jobs in restructuring

November 8, 2018

Canadian aircraft and transport company Bombardier will cut 5,000 jobs globally and sell off its aging turboprop line in a bid to "streamline" operations, the struggling firm announced Thursday.

Airbus deal with Canada's Bombardier set for take-off

June 8, 2018

Aviation giants Airbus and Canada's Bombardier on Friday said they have finalised a partnership deal on the C Series airliner programme, the latest move in a long-running battle for the skies against US behemoth Boeing.

Recommended for you

Team breaks world record for fast, accurate AI training

November 7, 2018

Researchers at Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) have partnered with a team from Tencent Machine Learning to create a new technique for training artificial intelligence (AI) machines faster than ever before while maintaining ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.