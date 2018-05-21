Air Baltic orders 30 Bombardier C Series jetliners

May 28, 2018
Air Baltic has announced firm plans to purchase 30 more CS300 jetliners like the one seen here from Canadian aircraft manufactur
Air Baltic has announced firm plans to purchase 30 more CS300 jetliners like the one seen here from Canadian aircraft manufacturer Bombardier in a deal worth US$2.9 billion

Canadian aircraft manufacturer Bombardier announced Monday a firm order for 30 C Series jetliners from Latvian carrier Air Baltic, for US$2.9 billion.

Air Baltic had been first in 2016 to buy the CS300 single-aisle, 150-seat aircraft, which were designed to compete with the workhorses of the aviation market, the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737.

This latest deal brings Air Baltic's total number of CS300 jetliners to 50, making it the largest European customer of the C Series, with an option to buy an additional 30. They will replace the carrier's aging fleet of turboprop planes.

The C Series is Bombardier's first foray outside business and regional passenger aircraft into the category of medium-range jets, which also promise reduced fuel costs and emissions.

After Bombardier spent US$5.4 billion to develop the and bring it to market, Airbus acquired a majority stake in the C Series last year to help market the aircraft and fend off a trade complaint by Boeing, which was quashed by the International Trade Commission in January.

Air Baltic's order brings the total C Series jetliners sold to date to more than 400.

