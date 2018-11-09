For arid, Mars-like Peruvian desert, rain brings death

November 14, 2018 by Blaine Friedlander, Cornell University
For arid, Mars-like Peruvian desert, rain brings death
A small, ephemeral lagoon in the hyperarid core of the Atacama Desert. Credit: Carlos González-Silva

When rains fell on the arid Atacama Desert, it was reasonable to expect floral blooms to follow. Instead, the water brought death.

An international team of planetary astrobiologists has found that after encountering never-before-seen rainfall three years ago at the arid core of Peru's Atacama Desert, the heavy precipitation wiped out most of the microbes that had lived there.

"When the rains came to the Atacama, we were hoping for majestic blooms and deserts springing to life. Instead, we learned the contrary, as we found that in the hyperarid core of the Atacama Desert caused a massive extinction of most of the indigenous microbial species there," said co-author Alberto Fairen, Cornell University visiting astrobiologist, on new research published in Nature's Scientific Reports.

"The hyperdry soils before the rains were inhabited by up to 16 different, ancient microbe species. After it rained, there were only two to four microbe species found in the lagoons," said Fairen, who is also a researcher with the Centro de Astrobiología, Madrid. "The extinction event was massive."

The core of Atacama rarely, if ever, sees rain. But thanks to changing climate over the Pacific Ocean, according to the new paper, that part of the experienced rain events on March 25 and Aug. 9, 2015. It rained again on June 7, 2017. Climate models suggest that similar rain events may take place about once every century, but there has been no evidence of rain for the past 500 years.

For arid, Mars-like Peruvian desert, rain brings death
A historically rare rainbow in the Atacama Desert. Credit: Carlos González-Silva

The surprise precipitation has two implications for the biology of Mars.

Large deposits of nitrates at the Atacama Desert offer evidence of long periods of extreme dryness. These deposits are food for microbes, Fairen said.

The nitrates concentrated at valley bottoms and former lakes about 16 million years ago. "Nitrate deposits are the evidence," said Fairen. "This may represent an analog to the nitrate deposits recently discovered on Mars by the rover Curiosity."

Another implication may go back four decades. With this new knowledge, the researchers believe that science may want to revisit the Viking experiments on Mars from the 1970s, which involved incubating Martian soil samples in aqueous solutions.

"Our results show for the first time that providing suddenly large amounts of water to microorganisms—exquisitely adapted to extract meager and elusive moisture from the most hyperdry environments—will kill them from osmotic shock," said Fairen.

In addition to Fairen, on the paper, "Unprecedented Rains Decimate Surface Microbial Communities in the Hyperarid Core of the Atacama Desert," Armando Azua-Bustos of Centro de Astrobiología and Carlos González-Silva of Universidad de Tarapacá, Arica, Chile, were lead authors. Fairen was funded by the European Research Council.

Explore further: Life in world's driest desert seen as sign of potential life on Mars

More information: A. Azua-Bustos et al, Unprecedented rains decimate surface microbial communities in the hyperarid core of the Atacama Desert, Scientific Reports (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-018-35051-w

Related Stories

Is Mars' soil too dry to sustain life?

July 24, 2018

Life as we know it needs water to thrive. Even so, we see life persist in the driest environments on Earth. But how dry is too dry? At what point is an environment too extreme for even microorganisms, the smallest and often ...

Image: Salar de Atacama from orbit

November 17, 2017

From the Salar de Atacama salt flat in the east to the Cordillera Domeyko mountains in the west, Sentinel-2 takes us over part of the Atacama Desert in northern Chile.

Driest place on Earth hosts life

May 19, 2015

Researchers have pinpointed the driest location on Earth in the Atacama Desert, a region in Chile already recognised as the most arid in the world. They have also found evidence of life at the site, a discovery that could ...

Searching for life on Mars

November 11, 2010

The first and only attempts to search for life on Mars were the Viking missions launched in 1975. Now scientists are suggesting the next decade of robotic probes sent to the red planet should make the search for life the ...

Atacama Desert may have harbored lakes, wetlands

December 14, 2016

The arid Atacama Desert, thought to be a barrier to early South American settlers, may have held lakes large enough to sustain small human populations, according to new research presented here today. The lakes' presence challenges ...

Recommended for you

Climate simulations project wetter, windier hurricanes

November 14, 2018

New supercomputer simulations by climate scientists at the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) have shown that climate change intensified the amount of rainfall in recent hurricanes ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.