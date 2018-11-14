Airbnb says revenue for 3Q was best ever, topping $1 billion

November 16, 2018 by Matt Ott
In this Feb. 22, 2018 file photo, Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky speaks during an event in San Francisco. Airbnb says it had its best quarter ever, even as cities across the U.S. have started clamping down on the short-term rental market. The private San Francisco-based company said Friday, Nov. 16, 2018 its revenue for the third quarter easily topped $1 billion as guest reservations boomed internationally in places like Beijing, Mexico City and Birmingham, England. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

Airbnb had its best quarter ever, even as cities across the U.S. have started clamping down on the short-term rental market.

Revenue during the third quarter breezed past the $1 billion level as guest reservations boomed internationally in places like Beijing, Mexico City and Birmingham, England, the San Francisco company said Friday.

Airbnb expects a record one million guests to stay at Airbnb listings across the U.S. during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Airbnb acts as an online booking agent for homeowners to make extra income by renting rooms, apartments and houses. Its growth has drawn the ire of the hotel industry and communities in the U.S. and abroad, where locals are uneasy with the constant turnaround of guests in their neighborhoods and apartment buildings.

In some markets, like New York and Miami, there is evidence that home-sharing has cut into hotel profits, pushing some larger chains to get in on the action. Last month Marriott said it was expanding its home-sharing pilot in London to three additional European cities, while Hyatt announced it was pulling out of a money-losing collaboration with luxury home-sharing company Oasis.

Many cities and states across the U.S. have tightened rental guidelines in order to regulate the rapidly growing industry. New York and Washington have both imposed strict limits on short-term rental companies, and housing-starved San Francisco has done the same, in addition to suing or fining homeowners who illegally rent their homes.

In Europe, officials in top travel destinations are grappling with the massive growth in home-sharing. Residents of Venice and Barcelona have staged repeated protests, saying the influx of visitors is driving up rents and forcing out locals. Parisians are complaining about the onslaught of tourists in their neighborhoods and buildings, late-night parties and drunken revelers.

Airbnb listings in Paris have grown to 65,000, from just 4,000 in 2012.

Related Stories

NY mayor signs into law new crackdown on Airbnb

August 7, 2018

New York's mayor on Monday signed into law a landmark bill forcing home-sharing platforms such as Airbnb to disclose information about hosts and imposing hefty fines for non-compliance.

French hotels sue Airbnb claiming 'unfair competition'

November 6, 2018

The main trade group for French hotels has sued the home-sharing giant Airbnb, accusing it of unfair competition by "knowingly violating" rules imposed as part of a crackdown in one of the US giant's biggest markets.

Paris official seeks to outlaw Airbnb rentals in city centre

September 6, 2018

The Paris city council member in charge of housing said Thursday that he would propose outlawing home rentals via Airbnb and other websites in the city centre, accusing the company of forcing residents out of the French capital.

From cash-strapped roommates to Airbnb billionaires

July 4, 2018

A decade ago a pair of San Francisco roommates decided to make rent money by using air mattresses to turn their place into a bed-and-breakfast when a conference in the city made hotel rooms scarce.

