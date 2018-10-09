October 9, 2018

UK union calls for 24-hour strike of Uber drivers

uber
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A British union has called for a 24-hour strike of Uber drivers in London, Birmingham and Nottingham, putting up a "digital picket line" to demand better pay and conditions.

The Independent Workers Union of Great Britain, the IWGB, is asking the public to support "by not crossing the digital picket line by not using the app during strike time." The strike begins Tuesday, and it was not clear how many drivers would join in.

Union official James Farrar says "after years of watching take home pay plummet and with management bullying of workers on the rise, workers have been left with no choice but to take strike action."

The wants Uber to accept employment panel decisions that classify drivers as workers, not independent contractors. Uber is appealing.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: UK union calls for 24-hour strike of Uber drivers (2018, October 9) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-10-uk-union-hour-uber-drivers.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Uber limits driver hours in Britain to 10
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)