October 2, 2018

Breaking supersymmetry

by Kanazawa University

Breaking supersymmetry
The spectrum of the extended Nicolai model Credit: Kanazawa University

The remarkable discoveries and theories of physicists since the 1930s have shown that all matter in the universe is made from a small number of basic building blocks called fundamental particles. However, this isn't the complete story. Supersymmetry is a hypothesis in high-energy physics that aims to fill some of the gaps.

Hajime Moriya from the Institute of Science and Engineering at Kanazawa University has shown that for an extended version of a pioneering in non-relativistic supersymmetry-the Nicolai supersymmetric fermion lattice model-supersymmetry is broken for any nonzero value of a particular adjustable constant.

Supersymmetry predicts that two basic classes of , fermions and bosons, accompany each other in the same representation. Fermions, such as quarks, have a half a unit of spin, which is an intrinsic form of angular momentum, and bosons, such as photons, have zero, one, or two units of spin. In 1976, Hermann Nicolai proposed the fermion lattice model, which is made by fermions with no bosons, but supersymmetry is still satisfied.

Nicolai's original model was extended by Noriaki Sannomiya et al., who showed that for any nonzero adjustable constant g ∈ ℝ on finite systems, supersymmetry breaks down. However, in the infinite-volume limit, they verified that supersymmetry breaks down only when g > g0 ≔ 4/π. "This restriction on parameter g seems to be technical," says Moriya, "and its meaning in terms of physics is unclear."

Breaking supersymmetry
The extended Nicolai model. Credit: Kanazawa University

So, Moriya considered spinless fermions over an infinitely extended lattice and removed the restriction on g in the case of the infinite-volume limit. Moriya showed that for any nonzero g, the extended Nicolai model breaks supersymmetry dynamically. In addition, the original Nicolai model has been shown to have highly degenerate vacua, also known as supersymmetric ground states. Moriya also proved that for any nonzero g, the energy density of any homogeneous ground state for the extended Nicolai model is strictly positive.

"Even if supersymmetry is broken for any finite subsystem, it may be restored in the infinite-volume limit," explains Moriya, "as exemplified by some supersymmetry quantum mechanical model." So, Moriya showed that such a restoration does not occur for the extended Nicolai model. "The breaking of is verified in a rather model-independent manner by applying C*-algebraic techniques, which seem not well known in physics community," adds Moriya.

Breaking supersymmetry
Supersymmetric state. Credit: Kanazawa University

More information: Hajime Moriya, Supersymmetry breakdown for an extended version of the Nicolai supersymmetric fermion lattice model, Physical Review D (2018). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevD.98.015018

Journal information: Physical Review D

Provided by Kanazawa University

Citation: Breaking supersymmetry (2018, October 2) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-10-supersymmetry.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

One kind of supersymmetry shown to emerge naturally
33 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does my ceiling glow in the dark?

Sep 8, 2024

How does output voltage of an electric guitar work?

Sep 6, 2024

Looking for info on old, unlabeled Geissler tubes

Sep 6, 2024

Brownian Motions and Quantifying Randomness in Physical Systems

Sep 2, 2024

Container in an MRI room

Sep 1, 2024

Hysteresis of a Compressed Solid

Aug 30, 2024

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)