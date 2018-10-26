October 26, 2018

Report calls for more science to negate CO2 emissions

by Florida International University

Technologies that remove carbon dioxide from the air must play a major role in mitigating climate change, according to a new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

According to the report, some technologies can be deployed today, but more is needed. Tiffany Troxler, director of science for FIU's Sea Level Solutions Center, is one of 17 scientists from across the country who served on the National Academies committee that developed the report. She led the subcommittee on blue carbon, which is the conservation of marine ecosystems to aid in carbon sequestration.

"All options should be considered to achieve negative emissions to avert the most significant projected impacts of change and enable the greatest numbers of options to adapt to and manage ," Troxler said.

CO2 is a greenhouse gas that traps heat in the Earth's atmosphere. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), levels today are higher than at any point in recorded history, which is a major factor in climate change. Many methods for climate mitigation focus on decreasing the rate by which CO2 is removed from ecosystems and added to the atmosphere. However, Troxler and the National Academies committee instead study technologies that could do the opposite – absorb CO2 out of the atmosphere and put it safely back into the planet's ecosystems, where it originated. These processes are termed (NETs) and could significantly contribute to mitigating .

The committee calls for a substantial research initiative to advance NETs as soon as possible. Although climate mitigation remains the motivation for global investments in NETs, the committee said advances in NETs could also have economic rewards. Intellectual property rights and economic benefits will likely accrue to the nations that develop the best technologies.

There are four main categories of NETs:

  • direct air capture, which takes CO2 directly from the air with a large machine and then injects it into geologic reservoirs where fossil fuels initially come from;
  • terrestrial methods, which use plants to harness CO2 and put it back into the ground or lifecycle of other plant organisms;
  • Biomass Energy with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS), which captures carbon and permanently stores it underground;
  • .

"Coastal wetlands are among the lowest cost to implement and scale due to the numerous other benefits they can provide that are more often motivation for restoring or creating them, like coastal protection, erosion control, habitat improvements, and water quality remediation," Troxler said. "However, research on the fate of coastal wetland carbon with high rates of rise, coastal management practices and social barriers to implementation needs to be accelerated."

All of the negative emissions technologies are at vastly different stages of development, according to the report. Some are close to the deployment stage from a technical standpoint but not in terms of scalability, while others are experimental and need fundamental research in terms of economic sustainability or technical capacity.

More information: Negative Emissions Technologies and Reliable Sequestration. www.nap.edu/catalog/25259/nega … on-a-research-agenda

Provided by Florida International University

Citation: Report calls for more science to negate CO2 emissions (2018, October 26) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-10-science-negate-co2-emissions.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Why we can't reverse climate change with 'negative emissions' technologies
38 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)