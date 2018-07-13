Forests crucial for limiting climate change to 1.5 degrees

August 7, 2018, University of Exeter
Forests crucial for limiting climate change to 1.5 degrees
Field of miscanthus -- a tall grass used by BECCS power stations. Credit: Anna Harper

Trying to tackle climate change by replacing forests with crops for bioenergy power stations that capture carbon dioxide (CO2) could instead increase the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere, scientists say.

Biomass Energy with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS) power stations are designed to produce energy and store the resulting carbon dioxide (CO2) in bedrock deep underground.

But a study led by the University of Exeter suggests that converting large land areas to growing crops as biomass for BECCS would release so much CO2 that protecting and regenerating forests is a better option in many places.

"The vast majority of current IPCC scenarios for how we can limit global warming to less than 2°C include BECCS," said lead author Dr. Anna Harper, from the University of Exeter.

"But the land required to grow biomass in these scenarios would be twice the size of India".

This motivated the research team to look at the wider consequences of such a radical change in global land use.

The researchers used a cutting-edge computer model of global vegetation and soil and presented it with scenarios of land-use change consistent with stabilising the climate at less than 1.5oC and 2oC of .

The results warn that using BECCS on such a large scale could lead to a net increase of carbon in the atmosphere, especially where the crops are assumed to replace existing forests.

Co-author Dr. Tom Powell, from the University of Exeter, explained: "In some places BECCS will be effective, but we've found that in many places protecting or regenerating forests is much more sensible."

How well BECCS works depends on factors such as the choice of biomass, the fate of initial above-ground biomass and the fossil-fuel emissions offset in the energy system—so future improvements could make it a better option.

Professor Chris Huntingford, of the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology, said: "Our paper illustrates that the manipulation of land can help offset , but only if applied for certain quite specific locations."

Dr. Harper concluded: "To meet the targets from the Paris agreement, we need to both drastically reduce emissions and employ a mix of technologies to remove from the atmosphere. There is no single get-out-of-jail-free card."

The team involved in the new study included researchers from the Centre for Ecology and Hydrology and the Met Office.

Drawing together expertise to create solutions to the global changes that humans are now causing is a key focus of the University of Exeter's new Global Systems Institute.

The paper, published in the journal Nature Communications, is entitled: "Land-use emissions play a critical role in land-based mitigation for Paris climate targets."

Explore further: 'Electrogeochemistry' captures carbon, produces fuel, offsets ocean acidification

More information: Anna B. Harper et al, Land-use emissions play a critical role in land-based mitigation for Paris climate targets, Nature Communications (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-018-05340-z

Related Stories

Researchers set out path for global warming reversal

July 10, 2013

Bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) can reverse the global warming trend and push temperatures back below the global target of 2°C above pre-industrial levels, even if current policies fail and we initially ...

Recommended for you

Pacific Ocean's effect on Arctic warming

August 7, 2018

New research, led by former Carnegie postdoctoral fellow Summer Praetorius, shows that changes in the heat flow of the northern Pacific Ocean may have a larger effect on the Arctic climate than previously thought. The findings ...

Size matters—if you are a bubble of volcanic gas

August 6, 2018

The chemical composition of gases emitted from volcanoes—which are used to monitor changes in volcanic activity—can change depending on the size of gas bubbles rising to the surface, and relate to the way in which they ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.