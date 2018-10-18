Russian physicists postulate the existence of dark matter-based Bose stars

October 23, 2018, AKSON Russian Science Communication Association
Russian physicists observe dark matter forming droplets
Left image: initial moment, when the gas is mixed; right image: the moment shortly after the formation of a Bose star. The colour indicates density: white-blue-green-yellow, from sparse to dense. Credit: Dmitry Levkov

Researchers developed a mathematical model describing motion of dark matter particles inside the smallest galaxy halos. They observed that over time, dark matter may form spherical droplets of quantum condensate. Previously, this was considered impossible, as fluctuations of the gravity field produced by dark matter particles were ignored. The study is published in Physical Review Letters.

Dark matter is a hypothetical form of matter that does not emit electromagnetic radiation. This property makes it hard even to prove its existence. The speed of is low, which is why they are retained by . They interact with each other and with the ordinary matter so weakly that only their gravity field can be sensed; otherwise, dark matter does not manifest itself in any way. Each galaxy is surrounded by a dark matter halo of much larger size and mass.

Most cosmologists believe that dark matter particles have large mass, hence their speed is high. Yet, back in the 1980s, physicists realized that under special conditions, these particles may be produced in the early universe with almost zero speed, regardless of their mass. They might also be very light. As a consequence, the distances at which the quantum nature of these particles becomes apparent can be huge. Instead of the nanometer scales that are usually required to observe quantum phenomena in laboratories, the "quantum" scale for such particles may be comparable to the size of the central part of our galaxy.

The researchers observed that the dark matter particles, if they are bosons with sufficiently small mass, may form a Bose-Einstein condensate in the small galaxy halos or in even smaller substructures due to their gravitational interactions. Such substructures include halos of dwarf galaxies—systems of several billion stars bound together by gravitational forces, and miniclusters—very small systems formed only by dark matter. The Bose-Einstein condensate is a state of quantum particles occupying the lowest energy level, having the smallest energy. A Bose-Einstein condensate can be produced in the lab at low temperatures from ordinary atoms. This state of matter exhibits unique properties, such as superfluidity, the ability to pass through tiny cracks or capillaries without friction. Light dark matter in the galaxy has low speed and high concentration. Under these conditions, it should eventually form a Bose-Einstein condensate. But in order for this to happen, dark matter particles must interact with each other—but as far as we know, they interact only gravitationally.

"In our work, we simulated the motion of a quantum gas of light, gravitationally interacting dark matter particles. We started from a virialized state with maximal mixing, which is kind of opposite to the Bose-Einstein condensate. After a very long period, 100,000 times longer than the time needed for a particle to cross the simulation volume, the particles spontaneously formed a condensate, which immediately shaped itself into a spherical droplet, a Bose star, under the effect of gravity," said one of the authors, Dmitry Levkov, Ph.D. in Physics, senior researcher at the Institute for Nuclear Research of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Dr. Levkov and his colleagues, Alexander Panin and Igor Tkachov from the Institute for Nuclear Physics of the Russian Academy of Sciences, concluded that Bose-Einstein condensate may form in the centres of halos of dwarf galaxies in a time span shorter than the lifetime of the universe. This means that Bose stars could currently exist.

The authors were the first who saw the formation of a Bose-Einstein condensate from light dark matter in computer simulations. In previous numerical studies, the condensate was already present in the initial state, and Bose stars arose from it. According to one hypothesis, the Bose condensate could have formed in the early universe long before the formation of galaxies or miniclusters, but reliable evidence for that is currently lacking. The authors demonstrated that the is formed in the centres of small halos, and they plan to investigate condensation in the early universe in further studies.

The scientists point out that the Bose stars may be the source of fast radio bursts that currently have no quantitative explanation. Light called "axions" interact with electromagnetic fields very weakly and can decay into radiophotons. This effect is vanishingly small, but inside the Bose star, it may be resonantly amplified, as in a laser, and could lead to giant radio bursts.

"The next obvious step is to predict the number of the Bose stars in the universe and calculate their mass in models with ," concluded Dmitry Levkov.

Explore further: A Bose-Einstein condensate has been produced in space for the first time

More information: D. G. Levkov et al, Gravitational Bose-Einstein Condensation in the Kinetic Regime, Physical Review Letters (2018). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.121.151301

antialias_physorg
4.4 / 5 (7) 8 hours ago
the "quantum" scale for such particles may be comparable to the size of the central part of our galaxy.
...
Bose star

Mind...blown. That is some freaky stuff to think about.
Aretino
4 / 5 (2) 5 hours ago
This article is confusing, to put it mildly. How can a particle have "zero speed"? Isn't that contrary to to relativity?
IwinUlose
5 / 5 (1) 5 hours ago
Yet, back in the 1980s, physicists realized that under special conditions, these particles may be produced in the early universe with *almost zero speed*, regardless of their mass
rrwillsj
3 / 5 (3) 4 hours ago
Aretino, if I understand it correctly this is an example of Quantum weirdness. Acceleration is always "Relative" to your point of view.

It is unfortunate that popular meanings of words such as speed, temperature, condensation. etc? Have completely different meanings in Scientific Research or even between scientific disciplines.

Which not only confuses the Public (Me Too!) but are abused by woo merchandisers who plagiarize scientific literature to scam the Public.

Oh Bart! As for your hallucinations of what is real?
Lack any substance.

All I can say is... Have a Happy Samhain. Merrily prancing widdershins around a ring of toadstools with your faerie friends. Awaiting the arrival of the Stag Lord to kick off the orgy,

And, hey! You look cute with that mistletoe crown and all painted in woad. Yes you do!

Enter fredjose, stage sinister. With antlers glued to his head and a ridiculously over padded codpiece banging against his knobby knees!
Protoplasmix
5 / 5 (2) 4 hours ago
Interesting model, first one i've seen postulating that dark matter could be both WIMPs and MACHOs. It's also interesting insofar as an examination of how quantum mechanics might mix with general relativity on larger scales, rather than looking at how general relativity mixes with quantum mechanics at the smallest scales.
"The next obvious step is to predict the number of the Bose stars in the universe and calculate their mass in models with light dark matter," concluded Dmitry Levkov.
If their mass is greater than ~5 solar masses, will a black hole form? Also, how many Bose star binaries might form? – initial model results seem to suggest that would be rare? – and would the gravitational wave signal from a merger of 2 Bose stars be different from that of other compact objects? – how about the merger of a Bose star with a neutron star? Or is the condensate not considered as compact (in which case a Bs-ns inspiral waveform would be quite unique)?
Ojorf
5 / 5 (3) 4 hours ago
This article is confusing, to put it mildly. How can a particle have "zero speed"? Isn't that contrary to to relativity?


It is "almost zero speed" and is measured in relation to the CMB as a frame of reference.
Aretino
5 / 5 (1) 3 hours ago
Zero is not a relative quantity. If a particle has any speed (velocity?), it can only be very small in reference to some particular reference, and from another reference, it will be appreciable. A particle with zero speed would be a fixed reference point, which we are told, can not exist.
Protoplasmix
5 / 5 (1) 3 hours ago
Dark matter is a supersolid that fills 'empty' space, strongly interacts with ordinary matter and is displaced by ordinary matter. What is referred to geometrically as curved spacetime physically exists in nature as the state of displacement of the supersolid dark matter. The state of displacement of the supersolid dark matter is gravity.
An easy way to see why that's not the case is by comparing the observed distributions of dark matter and normal matter. Dark matter is in clumps, filaments, and webs, with or without normal matter there to 'displace' it.

It's not easy to visualize the 'geometrically curved spacetime' of general relativity, and sometimes looking at a 2-dimensional plane (rubber sheet analogy) can be helpful: mass/energy causes a dimple, not a hump – your proposed 'displacement' topology, i.e., the direction or orientation of the curvature's concavity, is the _opposite_ of general relativity.
Bob West
1 / 5 (2) 1 hour ago
An easy way to see why that's not the case is by comparing the observed distributions of dark matter and normal matter. Dark matter is in clumps, filaments, and webs, with or without normal matter there to 'displace' it.


What is mistaken for clumps of dark matter is the state of displacement of the supersolid dark matter. What is mistaken for filaments of dark matter is the state of displacement of the supersolid dark matter.

A caravan of submarines moving through a supersolid will displace the supersolid. Light lensing around the displaced supersolid will cause the caravan to appear to be in a filament.
