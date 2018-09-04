Protoplanetary disk material found to be too sparse to form planet populations

October 3, 2018 by Bob Yirka, Phys.org report
galaxy
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A trio of researchers with the European Southern Observatory and Université Côte d'Azur has found evidence showing that the gas and dust disks that form around early stars systems do not contain enough material to form the planets that develop. In their paper published in the journal Astronomy Astrophysics, Carlo Manara, A. Morbidelli and T. Guillot describe their study of data from the Atacama Large Millimeter Array (ALMA) in Chile and what they found.

In this new effort, Manara, Morbidelli and Guillot were studying data from ALMA to learn more about protoplanetary disks. To that end, they looked at how much material is contained in such disks around that were just 1 to 3 million years old—the time period before planets had evolved. Next, they measured the masses of older star systems with mature planets. By comparing the two, they found that the matter in early star systems did not have enough mass to create the planets that would eventually develop.

Until now, space scientists have believed that star systems form due to space dust coalescing into a star. Once the star gets going, a usually forms around the star. It is believed the gas and dust that make up the disk are leftovers from material involved in creating the star. As more time passes, the material in the disk tends to clump together until gravity takes over, attracting more of the material in the disk. Eventually, most of the material from the disk is incorporated into planets that orbit the star. But this new evidence suggests that there is not enough material in the disk of the average early star system to create the average number and size of planets that come to exist a few million years later.

The researchers did not attempt to find a reason for the discrepancy, but suggest several possibilities. It could be that planet formation starts earlier than thought, or there could be larger bits of dust than those found by radio waves that were detectable by ALMA. There is also the possibility that star systems pull in more dust from the space around the system as develop.

Explore further: Little star sheds light on young planets

More information: C. F. Manara et al. Why do protoplanetary disks appear not massive enough to form the known exoplanet population?, Astronomy & Astrophysics (2018). DOI: 10.1051/0004-6361/201834076

Related Stories

Little star sheds light on young planets

September 4, 2018

Astronomers from the Department of Physics at the University of Tokyo discovered a dense disk of material around a young star, which may be a precursor to a planetary system. Their research could vastly improve models of ...

Planet formation starts before star reaches maturity

June 26, 2018

A European team of astronomers has discovered that dust particles around a star already coagulate before the star is fully grown. Dust particle growth is the first step in the formation of planets. The researchers from the ...

Scientists discover organic acid in a protoplanetary disk

August 15, 2018

An international team of scientists from Russia, Germany, Italy, the U.S. and France has discovered a relatively high concentration of formic acid in a protoplanetary disk. This is the first organic molecule found in protoplanetary ...

Dusty protoplanetary disks

December 8, 2017

Planetary systems form out of disks of gas and dust around young stars. How the formation proceeds, however, is complex and poorly understood. Many physical processes are involved including accretion onto the star, photoevaporation ...

New and improved way to find baby planets

June 14, 2018

New work from an international team of astronomers including Carnegie's Jaehan Bae used archival radio telescope data to develop a new method for finding very young extrasolar planets. Their technique successfully confirmed ...

Planetary influences on young stellar disks

December 14, 2015

A newborn star typically has a disk of gas and dust from which planets develop as the dust grains collide, stick together and grow. Stars older than about five million years lack evidence for these disks, however, suggesting ...

Recommended for you

The faint glow of cosmic hydrogen

October 3, 2018

A study published recently in Nature has revealed the presence of a hitherto undetected component of the universe—large masses of gas surrounding distant galaxies. An international team from some 10 scientific institutions ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.