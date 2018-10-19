Netflix to borrow another $2B to pay its programming bills

October 22, 2018

Netflix plans to borrow another $2 billion to help pay for the exclusive series and movies that its management credits for helping its video streaming service reel in millions of new subscribers during the past five years.

The additional debt load announced Monday isn't a surprise. Netflix needs more cash because it has been spending more money than its business generates since its into original programming with the 2013 release of "House of Cards."

Netflix expects to burn through $3 billion this year. The $2 billion that Netflix plans to raise in a bond offering will be lopped onto it existing debt of $11.8 billion.

The borrowing binge appears to be paying off. Netflix has gained 93 million subscribers since September 2013, including 7 million in the past quarter.

Explore further: Netflix shares jump 6 percent on strong subscriber growth

Related Stories

Netflix attracts 2.25M US subscribers in 1Q

April 21, 2014

Netflix's first-quarter earnings soared as another season of the popular political drama "House of Cards" helped attract an additional 2.25 million subscribers to the Internet video service.

Recommended for you

Permanent, wireless self-charging system using NIR band

October 8, 2018

As wearable devices are emerging, there are numerous studies on wireless charging systems. Here, a KAIST research team has developed a permanent, wireless self-charging platform for low-power wearable electronics by converting ...

Facebook launches AI video-calling device 'Portal'

October 8, 2018

Facebook on Monday launched a range of AI-powered video-calling devices, a strategic revolution for the social network giant which is aiming for a slice of the smart speaker market that is currently dominated by Amazon and ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.