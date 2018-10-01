Nematodes found to positively influence dung beetle larval microbiomes

October 2, 2018 by Bob Yirka, Phys.org, Phys.org report
Nematodes found to positively influence dung beetle larval microbiomes
Horned beetle Onthophagus taurus. Credit: PNAS

A team of researchers at Indiana University has found that a type of nematode offers a positive influence on the dung beetle larval microbiome. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Cristina Ledón-Rettig, Armin Moczek and Erik Ragsdale describe their study of the relationship between the nematode Diplogastrellus monhysteroide and dung beetles.

In their study, the researchers found that the nematodes take up residence in the genitals of the adult . This allows the nematodes to be passed back and forth between adults when they copulate. It also allows the nematodes to be passed to brood balls.

Brood balls are wads of herbivore dung that the female dung beetles make—they use them as incubators for their eggs. After the eggs hatch, the larvae eat the ball from the inside out. But material in plants is difficult to digest. As it turns out, the larva gets some help from nematodes.

Testing of brood balls showed they were alive with nematodes. But instead of causing problems for the larva, the nematodes were causing a beneficial change to the inside of the balls. The presence of nematodes caused changes to the levels of some and fungi living in them—some types of bacteria grew in number, while fungi became scarcer. This benefited the larvae because the bacteria were the kind that break down plant fibers and the fungi were the kind that sometimes infect beetle larvae. Thus, the presence of the made it easier for the larvae to eat, and less likely to be harmed by a fungal infection.

To better understand the impact on the microbiome inside the brood balls, the researchers killed the nematodes inside some of them before allowing female dung beetles to deposit eggs. The researchers report that growing without the nematodes developed more slowly into undersized adults.

The researchers were not able to isolate the means by which the nematodes changed the microbiome, but suspect they might have been eating the bacteria that competed with the beneficial bacteria, making it easier for the beneficial bacteria to flourish. They also suggest it is possible the worms emit chemicals that have an impact on bacteria and fungus.

Explore further: Microbiome study suggests marine nematodes are not picky eaters

More information: Cristina C. Ledón-Rettig et al. Diplogastrellus nematodes are sexually transmitted mutualists that alter the bacterial and fungal communities of their beetle host, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2018). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1809606115

Related Stories

Five things dung beetles do with a piece of poo

September 18, 2015

Dung beetle behaviour has fascinated humans for thousands of years – including the ancient Egyptians, who incorrectly believed the beetles reproduced only from males. But Egyptian observations that the beetles' ball rolling ...

Study shows how beetle larvae adapt to different bee hosts

September 11, 2018

A team of researchers at the University of California has discovered adaptations made by a species of beetle to survive in different geographic locations. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of ...

Tracing the ancestry of dung beetles

April 25, 2016

One of the largest and most important groups of dung beetles in the world evolved from a single common ancestor and relationships among the various lineages are now known, according to new research by an entomologist from ...

Tiny jumping roundworm undergoes unusual sexual development

June 19, 2018

Nematodes may be among the simplest animals, but scientists can't get enough of the microscopic roundworms. They have mapped the entire genome ofC. elegans, the "lab rat" of nematodes, and have characterized nearly every ...

Recommended for you

Engineering plants for a sustainable future

October 2, 2018

In the search for sustainable materials, the day-to-day structures of plants could help replace polluting materials and plastics with ones that are less detrimental to our environment.

How the African elephant cracked its skin to cool off

October 2, 2018

An intricate network of minuscule crevices adorns the skin surface of the African bush elephant. By retaining water and mud, these micrometer-wide channels greatly help elephants in regulating their body temperature and protecting ...

Researchers report nitrate respiration of an enteropathogen

October 2, 2018

The human pathogen Vibrio cholerae has stumped scientists since its discovery 150 years ago. Experts who studied the bacterium were puzzled that the bacterium was unable to grow under anaerobic conditions although it was ...

Giraffe babies inherit spot patterns from their mothers

October 2, 2018

Some features of a giraffe's spot pattern are passed on from mother to baby, according to a new study led by researchers from Penn State. The study also reveals that survival of young giraffes is related to spot pattern, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.