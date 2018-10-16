NASA catches the scattered remains of former Tropical Storm Tara

October 17, 2018 by Rob Gutro, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
NASA catches the scattered remains of former Tropical Storm Tara
At 1:05 a.m. EDT (0505 UTC) on Oct. 17, 2018, NASA's Aqua satellite gathered infrared data on the remnants of Tara. Infrared data provides temperature information. Strongest thunderstorms were found along the coast just south of Puerto Vallarta and scattered throughout Jalisco state. Those fragmented storms had cloud top temperatures as cold as (yellow) minus 63 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 53 Celsius). Credit: NASA/NRL

NASA's Aqua satellite captured an infrared image of the remnants of former Tropical Storm Tara after it dissipated near the coast of western Mexico's Jalisco state. Jalisco is a western Mexican state along the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

On Oct. 16 the high terrain of Mexico caused Tara's to open into a trough or elongated area of low pressure and dissipate.

At 11 p.m. EDT on Oct. 16 (0300 UTC on Oct 17) the National Hurricane Center or NHC noted the remnants of Tara were located near latitude 20.0 degrees north and longitude 105.5 degrees west. That's 105 miles (170 km) northwest of Manzanillo, Mexico. Maximum sustained winds were near 35 mph (55 kph) and waning.

At that time, NHC's discussion stated "The remnants of Tara are expected to produce additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches over the Mexican states of Colima and western Jalisco, through tonight, with isolated maximum storm total amounts of 15 inches possible. These rains may produce life-threatening flash floods and mudslides, especially in mountainous terrain."

At 1:05 a.m. EDT (0505 UTC) on Oct. 17, the MODIS instrument that flies aboard NASA's Aqua satellite gathered on the remnants of Tara. Infrared data provides temperature information. Strongest thunderstorms were found along western Mexico's coast just south of Puerto Vallarta and scattered throughout Jalisco state. Those fragmented storms had cloud top temperatures as cold as minus 63 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 53 Celsius). NASA research has shown that cloud tops with temperatures that cold were high in the troposphere and have the ability to generate heavy rain.

Explore further: Tropical Storm Tara's water vapor concentrations seen by NASA's Aqua satellite

Related Stories

NASA's Aqua satellite shows Rosa's remnants soaking Arizona

October 2, 2018

NASA provided an infrared view of Tropical Depression Rosa's remnants that showed strongest storms with heaviest rainfall potential were over east central Arizona on Oct. 2. The National Hurricane Center noted that although ...

Recommended for you

Arctic greening thaws permafrost, boosts runoff

October 17, 2018

A new collaborative study has investigated Arctic shrub-snow interactions to obtain a better understanding of the far north's tundra and vast permafrost system. Incorporating extensive in situ observations, Los Alamos National ...

Evidence of earliest life on Earth disputed

October 17, 2018

When Australian scientists presented evidence in 2016 of life on Earth 3.7 billon years ago—pushing the record back 220 million years—it was a big deal, influencing even the search for life on Mars.

Arctic ice sets speed limit for major ocean current

October 17, 2018

The Beaufort Gyre is an enormous, 600-mile-wide pool of swirling cold, fresh water in the Arctic Ocean, just north of Alaska and Canada. In the winter, this current is covered by a thick cap of ice. Each summer, as the ice ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.