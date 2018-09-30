NASA gets a look at the rainfall rates within Typhoon Kong-Rey

October 3, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
NASA gets a look at the rainfall rates within Typhoon Kong-Rey
The GPM core observatory satellite passed over Typhoon Kong-Rey on Oct. 3 at 4:36 a.m. EDT (0836 UTC) and measured rainfall within. Heaviest rainfall was occurring in the northeastern eyewall at a rate greater than 1.4 inches per hour. GPM data was overlaid on Japan's Himawari-8 satellite infrared imagery. Credit: NASA/JAXA/NRL

The Global Precipitation Measurement mission or GPM core satellite passed over Typhoon Kong-Rey moving through the Northwestern Pacific Ocean and found heaviest rainfall occurring in the storm's eyewall.

The eyewall of a tropical cyclone refers to the powerful thunderstorms that form a ring around the open eye. In the eye, air descends and prevents cloud formation. Around the eye, strong uplift of air creates powerful thunderstorms that extend high into the troposphere.

The GPM core observatory satellite passed over Typhoon Kong-Rey on Oct. 3 at 4:36 a.m. EDT (0836 UTC) and measured rainfall rates occurring within the storm. Data collected by the GPM satellite's Microwave Imager (GMI) showed that powerful storms in the northeastern eyewall were producing the heaviest rainfall. Those storms were producing at a rate greater than 1.4 inches per hour. GPM is a joint mission between NASA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, JAXA.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center or JTWC noted "animated enhanced infrared satellite imagery shows that convection has continued to rapidly weaken. The eye feature is now only 5 nautical miles wide and continues to erode."

At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC) the center of Kong-Rey was located near 22.0 degrees north latitude and 128.4 degrees east longitude. That's about 298 nautical miles south of Kadena Air Base, Okinawa Island, Japan. Kong-Rey was moving toward the north-northwest.  Maximum sustained winds remain near 115 mph (185 kph/100 knots).

JTWC forecasts Kong-Rey to continue moving north-northwest over the next couple of days, and its center will remain west of Okinawa and Amami Oshima. Kong-Rey is forecast to turn northeast and move into the Sea of Japan on Oct. 6.

Explore further: Super Typhoon Trami's rainfall examined by NASA/JAXA's GPM satellite

Related Stories

NASA eyes powerful Super Typhoon Kong-Rey

October 2, 2018

NASA's Aqua satellite provided an infrared view of Super Typhoon Kong-Rey as it continued tracking through the Northwestern Pacific Ocean. Another Super typhoon, Trami, passed through the same area one week ago and cooler ...

NASA sees a well-organized typhoon Maria

July 9, 2018

Maria appeared as a well-organized storm on infrared NASA satellite imagery on July 9. Maria has fluctuated between typhoon and super typhoon strength and was a typhoon when NASA's Aqua satellite passed overhead.

Recommended for you

Warmer springs can reduce summer plant productivity

October 3, 2018

A new extensive study on the effects of warmer springs on plant growth in northern regions shows substantially reduced plant productivity in later months. The results call into question the validity of current climate models ...

Wildfire aerosols remain longer in atmosphere than expected

October 2, 2018

Rising 2,225 meters into the air on an island in the Azores archipelago, Pico Mountain Observatory is an ideal place to study aerosols—particles or liquids suspended in gases—that have traveled great distances in the ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.