NASA's GPM finds heavy rainfall on Tropical Storm Prapiroon's southwestern side

June 29, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
NASA's GPM finds heavy rainfall on Tropical Storm Prapiroon's southwestern side
NASA's GPM core observatory satellite had a good view of Tropical Storm Prapiroon on June 29, 2018 at 0246 UTC (June 28 at 10:46 p.m. EDT). The storm is fairly large with its most intense rainfall located in the southern part of the storm. Very intense storms on its southwestern side were dropping rain at a rate of over 192 mm (7.6 inches) per hour. Credit: NASA/JAXA, Hal Pierce

When the Global Precipitation Measurement mission or GPM core satellite passed over the Northwestern Pacific Ocean, it saw very heavy rainfall occurring in one part of Tropical Storm Prapiroon.

Tropical Depression 09W was located east of the Philippines when it was upgraded early today, June 29, to Tropical Storm Prapiroon. The is in a favorable environment for intensification. Vertical wind shear is low above the tropical cyclone and sea surface temperatures are warm below.

NASA's GPM core observatory satellite had a good view of Tropical Storm Prapiroon on June 29, 2018 at 0246 UTC (June 28 at 10:46 p.m. EDT). GPM is a joint mission between NASA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, JAXA.

At the time GPM passed overhead, Prapiroon was barely a tropical with maximum sustained wind speeds estimated at about 35 knots (40.3 mph). GPM's Microwave Imager (GMI) and Dual-Frequency Precipitation Radar (DPR) instruments measured precipitation around Prapiroon. GPM showed that intensifying the storm was fairly large with its most intense rainfall located in the southern part of the storm. GPM's radar (DPR Ku Band) scanned convective storms in a feeder band on the southwestern side of the tropical storm where it found that some very intense storms there were dropping rain at a rate of over 192 mm (7.6 inches) per hour.

NASA's GPM finds heavy rainfall on Tropical Storm Prapiroon's southwestern side
NASA's GPM core observatory satellite had a good view of Tropical Storm Prapiroon on June 29, 2018 at 0246 UTC (June 28 at 10:46 p.m. EDT). The storm is fairly large with its most intense rainfall located in the southern part of the storm. Very intense storms on its southwestern side were dropping rain at a rate of over 192 mm (7.6 inches) per hour. Credit: NASA/JAXA, Hal Pierce

A 3-D view of Tropical Storm Prapiroon's precipitation, looking toward the southwest, was created at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, using data captured by GPM's radar (DPR Ku Band). GPM's DPR probes provided excellent information about the powerful storms in the large rain band wrapping around Prapiroon's western side. Storm top heights in that part of the storm were measured by GPM's radar reaching heights above 12.5 km (7.8 miles).

On June 29 at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC), Prapiroon was centered near 20.0 degrees north latitude and 129.7 degrees east longitude. That's about 404 nautical miles south-southeast of Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan. The storm is moving to the northwest at 5 knots (5.7 mph/9.2 kph). Maximum sustained winds 45 knots (52 mph/83 kph).

NASA's GPM core observatory satellite had a good view of Tropical Storm Prapiroon on June 29, 2018 at 0246 UTC (June 28 at 10:46 p.m. EDT). The storm is fairly large with its most intense rainfall located in the southern part of the storm. Very intense storms on its southwestern side were dropping rain at a rate of over 192 mm (7.6 inches) per hour. Credit: NASA/JAXA, Hal Pierce

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) predicts that Prapiroon will move toward the north-northwest and intensify into a typhoon on June 30. Prapiroon is expected to continue intensifying and have peak wind speeds of about 75 knots (86 mph/139 kph) as it passes over the East China Sea in a few days.

Prapiroon is predicted by the JTWC to be a minimal typhoon with winds of 65 knots (75 mph/120 kph) as it approaches South Korea on July 2, 2018.

Explore further: Intensifying Tropical Storm Jelawat evaluated by NASA's GPM satellite

Related Stories

NASA eyes Typhoon Prapiroon intensifying

October 9, 2012

Typhoon Prapiroon is the twenty-second tropical cyclone of the western North Pacific Ocean, making for a very active season. NASA's Terra satellite passed over the storm as it was intensifying into a typhoon and noticed very ...

Recommended for you

Continental microbes helped seed ancient seas with nitrogen

June 29, 2018

Like our oceans, today's continents are brimming with life. Yet billions of years ago, before the advent of plants, continents would have appeared barren. These apparently vacant land forms were believed to play no role in ...

Path to zero emissions starts out easy, but gets steep

June 28, 2018

Carbon dioxide emissions from human activities must approach zero within several decades to avoid risking grave damage from the effects of climate change. This will require creativity and innovation, because some types of ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.