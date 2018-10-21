NASA eyes powerful Hurricane Willa affecting western Mexico

October 23, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
NASA eyes powerful Hurricane Willa affecting western Mexico
NASA's Aqua satellite passed over Hurricane Willa on Oct. 23, 2018 at 4:47 a.m. EDT (0847 UTC) and analyzed it in infrared light. Powerful storms (purple) with very cold cloud top temperatures circled the center and stretched northeast over western Mexico. Credit: NASA JPL, Heidar Thrastarson

NASA's Aqua satellite provided an infrared view of Hurricane Willa as it continued moving toward landfall in western Mexico on Oct. 23. NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided a visible look at the extent and structure of the storm. Willa is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge, wind, and rainfall to portions of west-central and southwestern Mexico.

NASA Satellite Imagery Reveal

On Oct. 22, NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured a visible image of Hurricane Willa when it was battering western Mexico with heavy rainfall, rough surf and strong winds. The image showed powerful thunderstorms circling a cloud-filled eye and the storm stretched from Sinaloa state south to Michoacan state.

NASA's Aqua satellite passed over Hurricane Willa on Oct. 23 at 4:47 a.m. EDT (0847 UTC) and the Atmospheric Infrared Sounder or AIRS instrument aboard analyzed cloud top temperatures using infrared light. Coldest cloud top temperatures were as cold as or colder than 208 Kelvin or minus 85.2 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 65.1 Celsius). Cloud top temperatures that cold indicate strong storms that have the capability to create heavy rain.

Watches and Warnings on Oct. 23, 2018

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for San Blas to Mazatlan, including Las Islas Marias. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Playa Perula to San Blas and north of Mazatlan to Bahia Tempehuaya.

Status of Hurricane Willa on Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. EDT

NASA eyes powerful Hurricane Willa affecting western Mexico
On Oct. 22, 2018, NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured a visible image of Hurricane Willa when it was battering western Mexico with heavy rainfall, rough surf and strong winds. The image shows powerful thunderstorms circling a cloud-filled eye. Willa is expected to come ashore on Oct. 23, 2018. Credit: NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) /NOAA

At 11 a.m. EDT on Oct. 23, NOAA Hurricane Hunter Aircraft found that the center of Hurricane Willa was passing over Las Islas Marias, Mexico. The center of Hurricane Willa was located near latitude 21.4 degrees north and longitude 106.9 degrees west. Willa is moving toward the north-northeast near 6 mph (9 kph). A faster motion toward the northeast is expected by this evening. Maximum sustained winds are near 125 mph (205 kph) with higher gusts. Willa is a category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km).

The National Hurricane Center noted "While gradual weakening is forecast today, Willa is expected to be a dangerous hurricane when it reaches the coast of Mexico. Rapid weakening is expected after landfall tonight and continuing into Wednesday (Oct. 24).

On the forecast track, the center of Willa will make landfall within the area along the west-central coast of mainland Mexico this evening."

Explore further: Dangerous Hurricane Willa probed By NASA and Japan's GPM satellite

Related Stories

Dangerous Hurricane Willa closes in on Mexico

October 22, 2018

Hurricane Willa surged to a dangerous Category Four storm off Mexico's Pacific coast, US forecasters said Sunday, warning of a life-threatening storm surge and heavy winds and rainfall.

NASA provides takes powerful Hurricane Sergio's temperature

October 11, 2018

Infrared light provides scientists with temperature data and that's important when trying to understand the strength of storms. NASA's Aqua satellite provided those cloud top temperatures of Category 4 Hurricane Sergio in ...

NASA checks out Hurricane Sergio's cloud temperature

October 9, 2018

NASA's Aqua satellite peered into Hurricane Sergio with infrared light to determine if the storm was intensifying or weakening. Infrared data showed cloud top temperatures were getting warmer on the western half of the storm, ...

Recommended for you

Life cycle of sulphur predicts location of valuable minerals

October 23, 2018

A team of researchers from The University of Western Australia and two Canadian universities has applied a first-of-its-kind technique that measures the long-term life cycle of sulphur, helping to explain the preferential ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.