Dangerous Hurricane Willa closes in on Mexico

October 22, 2018
People enjoy the beach in Mazatlan, Mexico on October 21, 2018, ahead of an expected hit from Hurricane Willa
People enjoy the beach in Mazatlan, Mexico on October 21, 2018, ahead of an expected hit from Hurricane Willa

Hurricane Willa surged to a dangerous Category Four storm off Mexico's Pacific coast, US forecasters said Sunday, warning of a life-threatening storm surge and heavy winds and rainfall.

The monster was 340 kilometers (210 miles) south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes, Mexico, packing top sustained winds of 230 kilometers per hour.

"Extremely dangerous... Hurricane Willa continues to rapidly strengthen (and is) forecast to produce life-threatening storm surge, and rainfall over portions of southwestern and west-central Mexico beginning on Tuesday," the Miami-based National Hurricane Center warned.

It was churning forward north-northwest, at a slow nine kilometers per hour, the forecast said.

"Additional strengthening is expected during the next day or so, and Willa is to be a dangerous when it reaches the coast of Mexico," the NHC said.

Mexico's government has put various parts of the coast on alert.

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Vicente—with maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour—was expected to bring "heavy rainfall and flooding" over Mexico's south and southwest.

Since last Thursday, the southern state of Oaxaca has suffered flooding and landslides related to the rains, which authorities said have left 11 people dead.

Explore further: Hurricane Rosa weakens rapidly off Mexico

Related Stories

Hurricane Rosa weakens rapidly off Mexico

September 29, 2018

Hurricane Rosa rapidly lost strength off the coast of Mexico on Saturday as it moved towards Baja California, the US National Hurricane Center said.

Recommended for you

Evidence of earliest life on Earth disputed

October 17, 2018

When Australian scientists presented evidence in 2016 of life on Earth 3.7 billon years ago—pushing the record back 220 million years—it was a big deal, influencing even the search for life on Mars.

Arctic greening thaws permafrost, boosts runoff

October 17, 2018

A new collaborative study has investigated Arctic shrub-snow interactions to obtain a better understanding of the far north's tundra and vast permafrost system. Incorporating extensive in situ observations, Los Alamos National ...

Arctic ice sets speed limit for major ocean current

October 17, 2018

The Beaufort Gyre is an enormous, 600-mile-wide pool of swirling cold, fresh water in the Arctic Ocean, just north of Alaska and Canada. In the winter, this current is covered by a thick cap of ice. Each summer, as the ice ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.