Increasing the speed limit won't get the traffic moving faster

October 5, 2018 by Richard Llewellyn, The Conversation
Increasing the speed limit won't get the traffic moving faster
Smart motorways can reduce the speed limit to manage congestion. Credit: Bill Boaden, CC BY-SA

The UK should raise its motorway speed limit for cars and vans to 80mph as a way of increasing national productivity, a government minister recently suggested. It's a perennial political idea that has already been proposed and then ruled out by the government at least once in the past decade. Despite claims that the current 70mph limit is embedded in the national psyche, 48% of car drivers choose not to comply with it.

But, aside from the question of whether being able to get to meetings faster would really impact national productivity, would raising the speed limit even make that much of a different to journey times?

The main problem with this idea is that persistent congestion often prevents people from travelling at the existing speed limit. A former chief executive of the Highways Agency suggested we should even expect peak motorway speeds as low as 40mph on some routes. Another problem is phantom traffic jams, which usually occur when drivers are travelling too fast in comparison to the traffic around them. If one driver rapidly brakes, the driver behind them will have to do the same and so on until a whole line of traffic is forced to stop.

The way the UK has primarily tried to tackle the issue of congestion in recent years is not by building more roads but by introducing so-called smart motorways. These use electronic signs to change the speed limit depending on the flow of traffic. Ironically, by keeping drivers travelling slower, smart motorways can help prevent phantom traffic jams and ensure everyone gets to their destination faster.

This technology can also be used to allow even higher speeds when there are fewer cars on a . In the Netherlands, smart motorways have been introduced in combination with an increase in the motorway speed limit from 120km/h (75mph) to 130km/h (81mph). But drivers travelling during peak times tend not to benefit from the higher limit because congestion causes the smart motorway to reduce the speeds, so any potential productivity boost is limited.

One argument for increasing the speed limit is that it – and most roads – were designed for a different generation of vehicles. Every road has a design speed, defined as the rate at which 85% of drivers choose to travel in free flow conditions. Design speeds in current UK standards range from 50km/h (31mph) to 120km/h (75mph) depending on the type of road. A road's design speed isn't necessarily the same thing as the legal speed limit.

The road is then built to ensure that it can be used safely at this design speed. This includes ensuring curves aren't so sharp that vehicles slide off the road, and that drivers can see far enough ahead to stop safely in an emergency. This means any vehicles that go faster than the design speed are at a higher risk of collision.

Many argue that these design parameters are based on historical designs and that modern vehicles have more effective brakes and handling. If this is true, it would mean existing road design standards are conservative and the risks of driving faster than the design speed have been reduced. A wide-ranging review of the standards, including a look at changes to vehicle design, is to be completed by 2020 and may lead to updates in the way roads are built.

But even if today's vehicles can safely drive faster than our roads' speed, 95% of all road crashes have human error as a factor. Most of us are simply not the good drivers we think we are. The recent launch of a national campaign highlighting the failure of on England's roads to keep a safe distance illustrates this point only too well. Higher speeds gives us less time to respond and react to a critical situation.

As such, it's perhaps unsurprising that a recent OECD study across ten countries has found that increasing road speed, including on motorways, consistently leads to a disproportionate increase in the number and severity of crashes. And more crashes leads to more congestion and longer journey times.

Best case scenario

But putting all this aside and assuming you were able to continuously drive safely on the motorway at the speed limit, how much time would a 10mph increase typically save you? Despite carrying large volumes of traffic in a relatively safe manner when compared with other routes, motorways comprise just a small proportion of the UK road network. The start and end of any trip tend to be on local roads in urban areas, inevitably forming the slowest part of any journey, and this would not benefit from the change in the speed limit.

Government statistics show that 88% of trips on motorways are less than 50 miles in length. Assuming it were possible to drive continuously at 80mph instead of 70mph, the time saving on such a journey would be only five minutes at the very most.

So all things considered, on a good day, increasing the motorway limit would save the majority of motorists just enough time to make a cup of tea. Whether drinking tea will boost national productivity is a matter for an entirely separate debate.

Explore further: Increase in motorway speed limit poses risks to health

Related Stories

Increase in motorway speed limit poses risks to health

January 6, 2012

Government plans to increase the motorway speed limit in England and Wales will have adverse effects on health, outweighing any economic benefits, claims an editorial published in the British Medical Journal today.

Model predicts motorway journey time reliability

April 16, 2008

For car users and drivers of freight vehicles on motorways, being able to rely on the time taken to complete a journey is as important as the actual duration of the trip itself. For that reason the Ministry of Transport, ...

The data on who's driving too fast

August 21, 2017

Would you get behind the wheel drunk? Would you travel 65km/h in a 60 zone? The impact on driving performance is roughly the same, and is the message QUT's Centre for Accident Research & Road Safety - Queensland (CARRS-Q) ...

Recommended for you

Artificial enzymes convert solar energy into hydrogen gas

October 4, 2018

In a new scientific article, researchers at Uppsala University describe how, using a completely new method, they have synthesised an artificial enzyme that functions in the metabolism of living cells. These enzymes can utilize ...

No more Iron Man—submarines now have soft, robotic arms

October 3, 2018

The human arm can perform a wide range of extremely delicate and coordinated movements, from turning a key in a lock to gently stroking a puppy's fur. The robotic "arms" on underwater research submarines, however, are hard, ...

Smart mud to smooth the way for drilling wells

October 2, 2018

A model that simulates how drilling fluids, or muds, behave and influence the stability of oil wells has been developed by KAUST researchers. Their findings could inform new safety protocols and the design of novel drilling ...

3 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Eikka
1 / 5 (1) 3 hours ago
only five minutes at the very most


Going both ways, that's an extra tea break, or one more press of the snooze button before you really have to hurry out in the morning.

The "sensible critic" always points out how it's "only" five minutes. Very well. Please sit there staring at a wall doing nothing for five minutes.
Nik_2213
not rated yet 2 hours ago
@E: You can lose that much just trying to get out of a side-road.

You can lose thrice that if a low-flying ijit makes a bad call and causes grid-lock or a fender-bender.
Due care, please ?
Doug_Nightmare
not rated yet 2 hours ago
Da Convo' is not scientific, it is a Faux-ing elite wannabe lecturing from on high, not even from an Ivory Tower. Traffic flow is well described by compressed gas flow.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.