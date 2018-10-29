Google spinoff to test fully driverless cars in California

October 30, 2018

Google's robotic car spin-off Waymo is poised to become the first to test fully driverless vehicles on California's public roads.

The regulatory approval clearing the cars to begin navigating the state's highways and streets without a backup human driver behind the wheel comes nearly a decade after Waymo began as a secretive project within Google.

Its fully autonomous cars have been giving rides to passengers in Arizona since last year. That is supposed to be transformed into a ride-hailing service open to all comers by the end of this year.

Waymo intends to start in California by confining the rides in to its own employees before launching a pilot program similar to the one in Arizona.

Explore further: Kroger to test grocery deliveries with driverless cars

Related Stories

Lyft puts driverless cars to work in Boston

December 6, 2017

Lyft on Wednesday began rolling out self-driving cars with users of the smartphone-summoned ride service in Boston in a project with technology partner nuTonomy.

Recommended for you

Can a holographic screen help a new phone break out?

October 29, 2018

Most leading phones offer the same basics: Big screens, decent battery life and good cameras. So when a newcomer brings something innovative to the party, why is it difficult to break through a phone market dominated by Apple ...

Driverless hover-taxis to take off in Singapore

October 24, 2018

Test flights of a driverless hover-taxi will take place in Singapore next year, a German aviation firm said, the latest innovation to offer an escape from Asia's monster traffic jams.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.