Global sea level could rise 15 meters by 2300, study says

Global average sea-level could rise by nearly 8 feet (2.5 meters) by 2100 and 50 feet (15 meters) by 2300 if greenhouse gas emissions remain high and humanity proves unlucky, according to a review of sea-level change and projections by Rutgers and other scientists.
Since the start of the century, global average sea-level has risen by about 0.2 feet (0.06 m). Under moderate emissions, central estimates of global average sea-level from different analyses range from 1.4 to 2.8 more feet (0.43 - 0.85 m) by 2100, 2.8 to 5.4 more feet (0.85 - 1.65 m) by 2150 and 6 to 14 feet (1.8 - 4.3 m) by 2300, according to the study, published in Annual Review of Environment and Resources.
And with 11 percent of the world's 7.6 billion people living in areas less than 33 feet (10 m) above sea level, rising seas pose a major risk to coastal populations, economies, infrastructure and ecosystems around the world, the study says.
Sea-level rise varies over location and time, and scientists have developed a range of methods to reconstruct past changes and project future ones. But despite the differing approaches, a clear story is emerging regarding the coming decades: From 2000 to 2050, global average sea-level will most likely rise about 6 to 10 inches, but is extremely unlikely to rise by more than 18 inches. Beyond 2050, projections are more sensitive to changes in greenhouse gas emissions and to the approaches for projecting sea-level change.
"There's much that's known about past and future sea-level change, and much that is uncertain. But uncertainty isn't a reason to ignore the challenge," said study co-author Robert E. Kopp, a professor in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Rutgers University-New Brunswick and director of Rutgers' Institute of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences. "Carefully characterizing what's known and what's uncertain is crucial to managing the risks sea-level rise poses to coasts around the world."
Scientists used case studies from Atlantic City, New Jersey, and from Singapore to discuss how current methods for reconstructing past sea-level change can constrain future global and local projections. They also discussed approaches for using scientific sea-level projections and how accurate projections can lead to new sea-level research questions.
A large portion of sea-level rise in the 20th century, including most of the global rise since 1975, is tied to human-caused global warming, the study says.
Benjamin P. Horton et al, Mapping Sea-Level Change in Time, Space, and Probability, Annual Review of Environment and Resources (2018). DOI: 10.1146/annurev-environ-102017-025826
I'll bite. How much will it sink?
Being that rock is a (practicably) incompressible substance, and that squooshing (a technical term) plastic rock off to the sides so that the sea-floor can sink, is measured in tens of thousands of years, I doubt if the time-scales involved would bring the matter to the record of human cataclysmic events. Besides, robots will have long supplanted us millennia before.
It's kind of irrelevant to us since the 1 metre rise and 4-7 temp increase by 2100 will wipe us out. But for what it's worth, we have no way to quantify the impact of the methane bomb so I wouldn't be surprised if sea level rises were far greater.
