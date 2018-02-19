More predicted sea-level rise for each delay in peaking emissions

February 20, 2018, Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research
Peaking global CO2 emissions as soon as possible is crucial for limiting the risks of sea-level rise, even if global warming is limited to well below 2 degrees C. A study now published in the journal Nature Communications analyzes for the first time the sea-level legacy until 2300 within the constraints of the Paris Agreement.

Their central projections indicate global between 0.7m and 1.2m until 2300 with Paris put fully into practice. As emissions in the second half of this century are already outlined by the Paris goals, the variations in greenhouse-gas emissions before 2050 will be the major leverage for future sea levels. The researchers find that each five year delay in peaking global CO2 emissions will likely increase median sea-level rise estimates for 2300 by 20 centimeters.

"Man-made climate change has already pre-programmed a certain amount of sea-level rise for the coming centuries, so for some, it might seem that our present actions might not make such a big difference—but our study illustrates how wrong this perception is," explains lead author Matthias Mengel from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK). "Every delay in peaking emissions by five years between 2020 and 2035 could mean additional 20 cm of sea-level rise in the end—which is the same amount the world's coasts have experienced since the beginning of the pre-industrial era."

Global sea-level rise is driven by and expanding ocean water, as well as the melting of mountain glaciers, ice caps, and the vast Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets. These contributors respond in different ways and within different timescales to a warmer climate, ranging from centuries to millennia—a delayed response to today's atmospheric warming. To analyze the sea-level rise under the Paris Agreement and the legacy of delayed mitigation, the scientists used a combined climate-sea-level model. They fed it with a set of scenarios of emission reductions in line with the Paris goals that span different reduction rates and peak years.

Large ice loss from Antarctica seems possible even under modest warming

The model represents the sea-level contributors individually and can thus reflect their different responses to a warming world. The authors incorporate new scientific insights pointing to an Antarctic ice sheet very sensitive to atmospheric warming. "Indeed, the uncertainty of future sea-level rise is at present dominated by the response of Antarctica. With present knowledge on ice sheet instability, large ice loss from Antarctica seems possible even under modest warming in line with the Paris agreement", says Matthias Mengel. "Even a sea-level rise of up to three meters until 2300 cannot be ruled out completely, as we are not yet fully certain how the Antarctic ice sheet will respond to ."

"The Paris Agreement calls for emissions to peak as soon as possible," adds co-author Carl-Friedrich Schleussner from PIK and Climate Analytics, a non-profit research and policy institute in Berlin. "This might sound like a hollow phrase to some, but our results show that there are quantifiable consequences of delaying action. So even within the Paris Agreement range, swift climate mitigation is crucial to limit additional risks. For millions of people around the world living in coastal areas, every centimeter can make a huge difference—to limit sea-level risks immediate CO2 reduction is key."

More information: Matthias Mengel et al, Committed sea-level rise under the Paris Agreement and the legacy of delayed mitigation action, Nature Communications (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-018-02985-8

Turgent
1 / 5 (4) 8 hours ago
Let's be real. A disclaimer should be at the front stating "Projecting sea level rise to the year 2300 amounts to a SWAG (Scientific Wild Ass Guess)." For the mathematically impaired, equation 1 of the paper is the derivative of sensitivity with respect to time. This is not a D.E.

All humor intended.
Turgent
1 / 5 (4) 8 hours ago
Repeat all humor intended.

tblakely1357
1 / 5 (4) 7 hours ago
I coulda swore that twenty some odd years ago it was prophesied that unless we immediately stopped sinning against Gia our coasts would be many feet under water by now.
Turgent
1 / 5 (3) 5 hours ago
Nothing from corrupt governments can be trusted. With so many data sets we can make a cherry or a pig. The choice is yours.

Yes it is from Breitbart, but the yellow press will never report it.

http://www.breitb...istence/
greenonions1
5 / 5 (1) 4 hours ago
Turgent writes -
Yes it is from Breitbart, but the yellow press will never report it.


But this is a science site - and where you get your information from is certainly telling. Quoting from Breitbart - an article from James Delingpole is all the information you need to understand Turgent. Here is an interview between Alex Jones and Delingpole. He is a radical journalist - who has made a name now as a denier. He is a liar. On this interview - he says that polar bears have gone from a population of 5,000 - to 25,000. A complete lie.

We report - you decide. https://www.youtu...BWUp4dPM

greenonions1
not rated yet 4 hours ago
duplicate
Turgent
1 / 5 (3) 2 hours ago
I promised I wasn't going to waste effort to your dysfunctional blurts, I lied. Polar bears recovered because of a ban on hunting, so as to yield an estimated current pop. of 25,000. Like so much out of context crap from the ignorant zealots. Ban on hunting = increased numbers. AGW = decreasing numbers. Ban on hunting wins!

Onion = Waste Think before you start throwing your feces around.
greenonions1
5 / 5 (1) 1 hour ago
Figures cited by government officials do show an increase – though not as big a jump as Stevens claims. Interior Secretary Dirk Kempthorne said at the department's press conference that the polar bear population increased from "a low of about 12,000 in the late 1960s to approximately 25,000 today." But the size of the world's polar bear population is subject to much debate
Claiming that Polar Bear populations have risen 500% - is just a lie - and shows that you and Delingpole not only know nothing about the subject matter - but look to fake news sites for your information - and then broadcast fake news. Breitbart? For real????

Quote from - https://www.factc...ulation/
Turgent
not rated yet 1 hour ago
Very impressive!
leetennant
4 / 5 (1) 1 hour ago
I coulda swore that twenty some odd years ago it was prophesied that unless we immediately stopped sinning against Gia our coasts would be many feet under water by now.


If only science based all its work on the half-assed recollections of people who comment on articles instead of actual data. This is like "The Arctic Should Be Melted By Now!" and "Why Is There Still Snow?!"

Either your recollection is wrong and you never bothered to actually check in the first place. I suspect the latter.

