Forest carbon stocks have been overestimated for 50 years

October 17, 2018, CIRAD
Forest carbon stocks have been overestimated for 50 years
A tree cut from a dry forest in Madagascar to measure its wood density Credit: CIRAD, G. Vieilledent

Basic density is widely used to compute carbon storage by trees. A formula used to calculate basic wood density has recently been corrected. Researchers estimate that the error in the initial formula resulted in an overestimation of forest carbon stocks, to the tune of almost 5 percent. These results were published in the scientific journal American Journal of Botany on 16 October.

It may be a small correction, but it is far from negligible as far as ecologists and carbon cycle specialists are concerned. The error lies in a formula established in 1971 for calculating basic wood density. Given that basic density is used to assess the amount of carbon stored in a tree, the fact that the formula had to be corrected meant that may have been overestimated by 4–5 percent. "This new formula should enable us to determine more accurately the role of forests in the carbon cycle and the impact of deforestation on climate change," says Ghislain Vieilledent, an ecologist with CIRAD, the corresponding author of the work published in the journal American Journal of Botany on 16 October.

For more than 70 years, CIRAD has maintained a database on 1300 wood species and almost 4500 . While promoting this resource, Vieilledent and his colleagues at CIRAD and at Paul Sabatier University in Toulouse discovered an incoherence in a conversion factor, one used to compute the basic density of a tree based on wood density at 12 percent moisture, which corresponds to the average wood moisture content in temperate regions. Since this technical characteristic is widely available in wood technology databases, ecologists only have to apply a conversion factor in order to establish the basic density of a tree species. However, it was precisely that conversion factor that did not tally with the researchers' new calculations. "To start with, I thought we had made a mistake in our calculations or that there was some uncertainty surrounding measurement of the relevant data. It was not easy to cast doubt on a formula that had been widely accepted for years and quoted in several scientific articles."

The researchers took a new look at the data in CIRAD's historic database in order to determine a new for establishing basic density based on density at 12 percent. The new conversion factor will be used to calculate the basic density of woods in forest ecology databases. In particular, it will serve to update the global database on which Jérôme Chave and Fabian Fischer, co-authors of the publication, are working at CNRS-Paul Sabatier University in Toulouse. The correction will make it possible to estimate forest stocks more accurately and understand more clearly the role played by forests in climate regulation.

Explore further: Wood density of European trees decreasing continuously since 1870

More information: Ghislain Vieilledent et al, New formula and conversion factor to compute basic wood density of tree species using a global wood technology database, American Journal of Botany (2018). DOI: 10.1002/ajb2.1175

Related Stories

Diverse forests are stronger against drought

September 19, 2018

Diversity is strength, even among forests. In a paper published in Nature, researchers led by University of Utah biologist William Anderegg report that forests with trees that employ a high diversity of traits related to ...

How wood chemistry relates to structural stability

March 24, 2016

Wood has many uses, which require to know its shrinking and swelling capacity in relation to humidity (known as dimensional stability). Researchers from the CNRS and Cirad have shown that in Bagassa guianensis, a fast-growing ...

Recommended for you

Arctic ice sets speed limit for major ocean current

October 17, 2018

The Beaufort Gyre is an enormous, 600-mile-wide pool of swirling cold, fresh water in the Arctic Ocean, just north of Alaska and Canada. In the winter, this current is covered by a thick cap of ice. Each summer, as the ice ...

Antarctic ice shelf 'sings' as winds whip across its surface

October 16, 2018

Winds blowing across snow dunes on Antarctica's Ross Ice Shelf cause the massive ice slab's surface to vibrate, producing a near-constant set of seismic "tones" scientists could potentially use to monitor changes in the ice ...

World Heritage sites threatened by sea level rise

October 16, 2018

From Venice and the tower of Pisa to the medieval city of Rhodes, dozens of UNESCO World Heritage sites in the Mediterranean basin are deeply threatened by rising sea levels, researchers warned Tuesday.

New understanding of Mekong River incision

October 16, 2018

An international team of earth scientists has linked the establishment of the Mekong River to a period of major intensification of the Asian monsoon during the middle Miocene, about 17 million years ago, findings that supplant ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.