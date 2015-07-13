Facebook seeing growth in business network Workplace

October 9, 2018 by Glenn Chapman
Facebook says it is seeing growth in Workplace, the social media company's platform aimed at replacing intranet, mailbox and oth
Facebook says it is seeing growth in Workplace, the social media company's platform aimed at replacing intranet, mailbox and other internal communication tools used by businesses

Facebook on Tuesday hosted its first global summit spotlighting a growing Workplace platform launched two years ago as a private social network for businesses.

While Facebook would not disclose exact figures, it said Workplace—a rival to collaboration services like Slack, Salesforce, and Microsoft —has been a hit and that ranks of users have doubled in the past eight to 10 months.

The list of companies using Workplace included Walmart, Starbucks, Spotify, Delta, and Virgin Atlantic.

"It is growing very fast," Workplace by Facebook vice president Julien Codorniou told AFP.

"We started with big companies, because that is where we found traction. It is a very good niche."

Workplace is a separate operation from Facebook's main social network and is intended as a platform to connect everyone in a company, from counter or warehouse workers to chief executives, according to Codorniou.

Workplace claimed that a differentiator from its competitors is that it connects all employees in businesses no matter their roles, even if their only computing device is a smartphone.

"That really resonates with a new generation," Codorniou said of Workplace's "democratic" nature.

"Millennials want to know who they work for and understand the culture of the company."

Facebook's Workplace was launched in 2016 as a tool for internal communications in companies
Facebook's Workplace was launched in 2016 as a tool for internal communications in companies

He cited cases of top company executives using Workplace to get feedback from workers at all levels, bringing a small company feel to big operations.

Workplace is rolled out to everyone in companies, which then pay $3 monthly for each active user.

No 'Candy Crush'

The software-as-a-service business began as an internal collaboration platform used at Facebook and was launched as its own business in 2016.

Workplace is used by 30,000 companies and has its main office in London, according to Codorniou.

Interaction with the platform plays off how people use Facebook, and Workplace adopts innovations from the leading social network. But, it is billed as a completely separate product.

"This is coming from Facebook Inc., but has nothing to do with Facebook," he said.

"You cannot play 'Candy Crush' on Workplace, but people ask. We just take what makes sense."

The conference was used to announce new Workplace features including a version of Facebook safety check designed as a way for companies to quickly determine the status and well-being of workers in event of disaster or tragedy.

Workplace also introduced the ability to have group voice or video chats with people routinely worked with outside a .

Explore further: Facebook launches intra-office 'Workplace' network

Related Stories

Facebook launches intra-office 'Workplace' network

October 10, 2016

Social network giant Facebook on Monday launched new global product Workplace, a platform that it hopes will replace intranet, mailbox and other internal communication tools used by businesses worldwide.

Workplace messaging startup Slack eyes 2019 IPO: report

September 28, 2018

Workplace collaboration software firm Slack is actively preparing for a share offering in early 2019, which be the largest in the tech sector since Snap's debut last year, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Guidance offered for improving mental health in workplace

April 11, 2018

(HealthDay)—Four recommendations for action have been developed for improving mental health in the workplace; the guidance forms the basis for an article published online in the April issue of the Journal of Occupational ...

Microsoft adds new chat-based service for workers

November 2, 2016

Taking a cue from competing online services like Slack, which let workers chat and share information on the job, Microsoft is adding a new program called "Teams" to its Office 365 suite of internet productivity software.

Recommended for you

Permanent, wireless self-charging system using NIR band

October 8, 2018

As wearable devices are emerging, there are numerous studies on wireless charging systems. Here, a KAIST research team has developed a permanent, wireless self-charging platform for low-power wearable electronics by converting ...

Facebook launches AI video-calling device 'Portal'

October 8, 2018

Facebook on Monday launched a range of AI-powered video-calling devices, a strategic revolution for the social network giant which is aiming for a slice of the smart speaker market that is currently dominated by Amazon and ...

Artificial enzymes convert solar energy into hydrogen gas

October 4, 2018

In a new scientific article, researchers at Uppsala University describe how, using a completely new method, they have synthesised an artificial enzyme that functions in the metabolism of living cells. These enzymes can utilize ...

No more Iron Man—submarines now have soft, robotic arms

October 3, 2018

The human arm can perform a wide range of extremely delicate and coordinated movements, from turning a key in a lock to gently stroking a puppy's fur. The robotic "arms" on underwater research submarines, however, are hard, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.