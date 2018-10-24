Researchers observe how Canadian and Californian rainbow trout respond to higher temps

October 27, 2018, American Physiological Society

Natural variation may help decide which rainbow trout strains are likely to survive worldwide global warming, according to a new study. The findings will be presented today at the American Physiological Society's (APS) Comparative Physiology: Complexity and Integration conference in New Orleans.

The increasing temperatures and resulting lower underwater oxygen levels linked to climate change will likely affect the habitats of cold-water such as rainbow . The resilience of this species to changes in its environment will ultimately help it survive the significant warming of its home tributaries.

Researchers from the University of British Columbia studied three strains of rainbow trout, one that originated in California and two native to Canada. They found that young fish (called "fry") from California were able to tolerate higher water temperatures and low-oxygen environments better than fry from Canada. There was no noticeable difference in tolerance levels as a whole among adult fish of the same strains. However, individual adult fish from all strains had varying heat and oxygen tolerance levels, with some individuals being hardier and others more vulnerable to climate stressors. "These differences represent naturally occurring variation," said Nicholas Strowbridge, first author of the study. The hardier fish "are just a bit more able to handle high temperatures and low oxygen," Strowbridge explained.

Taking advantage of the in individual rainbow trout constitution can serve two beneficial purposes. Singling out the stronger fish in hatcheries may help preserve species and also support the global recreational fishing industry as warming trends continue.

Explore further: Pemberton trout prove resilient to warmer waters

Related Stories

Are fish the greatest athletes on the planet?

October 5, 2015

When you think of the world's greatest athletes, names like Usain Bolt generally spring to mind, but scientists have discovered the best athletes could well be found in the water, covered in scales.

The demand for edible fish bred in Finland exceeds supply

June 25, 2015

In 2014, some 13.3 million kilograms of fish were cultivated for human consumption in Finland. This represented a decrease of some 0.3 million kilograms compared to 2013. The value of farmed edible fish was slightly lower ...

Recommended for you

Plants find ways to survive no matter the terrain

October 26, 2018

Researchers from Royal Holloway, University of London, together with the University of Osnabrück in Germany, have discovered that a fascinating plant employs two mechanisms to survive, no matter where it grows.

Bacteria: Protein researchers decipher resistance mechanism

October 26, 2018

Worldwide, resistance to antibiotics is on the rise. In order to understand why bacteria are becoming immune to previously well-functioning drugs, scientists are penetrating ever deeper into the molecular structure of cells. ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.