October 4, 2018

Study details how business districts target homeless people

by Andrew Cohen, University of California - Berkeley

Study details how business districts target homeless people
"Ron," a homeless man seen here on First Street in San Francisco. Credit: Jack Ottaway

The first major study of California's Business Improvement Districts shows that they are increasingly targeting homeless people and excluding them from public spaces.

Conducted by Berkeley Law's Policy Advocacy Clinic on behalf of the Western Regional Advocacy Project, the study details how BIDs have proliferated with little oversight, sometimes violate California law and infringe on 's legal rights.

A popular urban revitalization tool, BIDs are public-private financing entities that serve the interests of business and property owners. Usually located in downtown areas with a heavy concentration, California BIDs collect and spend hundreds of millions of dollars annually—some of which comes from taxpayers through publicly owned property.

"Like other urban renewal efforts, BIDs were supposed to help fill the government resource and service void," says clinic Faculty Director Jeffrey Selbin. "But researchers and policymakers have paid little attention to the rise of BIDs and their actual influence on municipal and state affairs."

More information: Jeffrey Selbin et al. Homeless Exclusion Districts: How California Business Improvement Districts Use Policy Advocacy and Policing Practices to Exclude Homeless People from Public Space, SSRN Electronic Journal (2018). DOI: 10.2139/ssrn.3221446

Provided by University of California - Berkeley

Citation: Study details how business districts target homeless people (2018, October 4) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-10-business-districts-homeless-people.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Bids on massive U.S. telecom pact roll in
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

1 hour ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

5 hours ago

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Sep 9, 2024

When streets were lit by gas lights

Sep 9, 2024

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)