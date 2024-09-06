The University of California at Berkeley (UC-Berkeley) is the flagship of the University of California system. Berkeley was established in 1868 as the first of the public universities of the eventual 10 campuses. UC Berkeley has an acclaimed physics department. It is the manager of the Los Alamos National Laboratory, the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Nearly 25,000 undergraduate and graduate students undertake UC Berkeley's 200 programs and individual post graduate degree programs. UC Berkeley has a solid $2 billion endowment with the ability to attract grants from the National Science Foundation and other foundations. UC Berkeley has numerous Nobel Laureates with ties to its university and Medal of Science recipients.

Address 2000 Center St., Suite 303 Berkeley, CA 94704-1223 Website http://www.berkeley.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_California,_Berkeley

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed