The University of California at Berkeley (UC-Berkeley) is the flagship of the University of California system. Berkeley was established in 1868 as the first of the public universities of the eventual 10 campuses. UC Berkeley has an acclaimed physics department. It is the manager of the Los Alamos National Laboratory, the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Nearly 25,000 undergraduate and graduate students undertake UC Berkeley's 200 programs and individual post graduate degree programs. UC Berkeley has a solid $2 billion endowment with the ability to attract grants from the National Science Foundation and other foundations. UC Berkeley has numerous Nobel Laureates with ties to its university and Medal of Science recipients.

Address
2000 Center St., Suite 303 Berkeley, CA 94704-1223
Website
http://www.berkeley.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_California,_Berkeley

Easing bail policy does not lead to increased crime, report finds

A new report by the nonpartisan California Policy Lab (CPL) shows the estimated effects of several bail policy changes in the City and County of Los Angeles, including removing the emergency bail schedule that was implemented ...

Political science

Aug 29, 2024

World's first micromachine twists 2D materials at will

Just a few years ago, researchers discovered that changing the angle between two layers of graphene, an atom-thick sheet of carbon, also changed the material's electronic and optical properties. They then learned that a "twist" ...

Nanophysics

Aug 22, 2024

