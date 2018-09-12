Video: What are eye crusties made of?

September 13, 2018, American Chemical Society
What are eye crusties made of? (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

The substance that builds up in the corners of your eyes as you sleep has a variety of colloquial names: eye crusties, sleep, eye dust.

But why does it appear every morning? And what is it actually made of?

In this video, Reactions explains the chemistry of eye crusties:

