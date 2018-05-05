Video: Does melatonin do anything?

May 10, 2018, American Chemical Society
Does melatonin do anything? (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Melatonin is a widely used supplement. Many people turn to the hormone hoping it will improve their sleep, but do claims of its efficacy have any merit?

Clinical evidence suggests that the benefits of melatonin are modest, and it may not help everyone. And there's little to stop supplement makers from selling you .

Reactions explains the chemistry of this popular sleep aid:

Explore further: Melatonin may help you sleep

Related Stories

Melatonin may help you sleep

August 7, 2017

Dear Mayo Clinic: Can melatonin supplements help insomnia? What are the side effects of melatonin supplements?

Could melatonin be the key to healthy aging?

January 10, 2018

A new British Journal of Pharmacology review highlights the role of melatonin—a hormone that is produced at night—in regulating sleep and the body's biological, or circadian, clock. Research suggests that melatonin treatments ...

Melatonin may help treat blood cancers

September 1, 2017

Researchers have examined the potential benefits of melatonin, a hormone made by a small gland in the brain, for treating blood cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma. They point to evidence that melatonin boosts the immune ...

The rhythms of the night?

April 30, 2018

New research published in The Journal of Physiology has illuminated the effects of night-time light exposure on internal body clock processes. This is important for helping those who have poor quality sleep, such as shift ...

Making headway on beta-blockers and sleep

September 28, 2012

Over 20 million people in the United States take beta-blockers, a medication commonly prescribed for cardiovascular issues, anxiety, hypertension and more. Many of these same people also have trouble sleeping, a side effect ...

