Tropical Depression Gordon still lingering over Arkansas

September 7, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Tropical Depression Gordon still lingering over Arkansas
At 4:35 a.m. EDT (0835 UTC) on Sept. 7, the MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite looked at Tropical Depression Gordon in infrared light. AIRS found coldest cloud tops had temperatures near minus 63 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 53 degrees Celsius) (in yellow) around the center over southern Arkansas. Credit: NASA/NRL

Tropical Depression Gordon just doesn't want to give up. Gordon is meandering in the southern U.S. and satellites pinpointed its center over Arkansas on Friday, Sept. 7. Gordon continues to soak the southern U.S. and NASA's Aqua satellite located the strongest storms associated with the depression.

NASA's Aqua satellite provided an infrared look at clouds associated with Gordon and found its center over Arkansas. At 4:35 a.m. EDT (0835 UTC) on Sept. 7, the MODIS or Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite looked at Tropical Depression Gordon in infrared light. AIRS found coldest cloud tops had temperatures near minus 63 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 53 degrees Celsius) around the center over southern Arkansas. NASA research has shown that storms with that cold are high in the troposphere and can produce heavy rainfall.

On Sept. 7, the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center noted that at 5 a.m. EDT (0900 UTC), Tropical Depression Gordon was located just 30 miles (45 km) south of Little Rock, Arkansas near latitude 34.5 degrees north and longitude 92.2 degrees west. The was moving toward the north near 5 mph (7 kph) and this motion is expected to continue today with a turn to the northeast Saturday, Sept. 8.

Maximum sustained winds are near 10 mph (20 kph) with higher gusts. A gradual increase in winds is expected as the low becomes extra-tropical over the weekend

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1013 millibars.

As with any tropical system over land, heavy rain and flooding is a main concern. Gordon is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 3 to 6 inches over Missouri into the Midwest, with possible isolated maximum amounts of 10 inches through Saturday night. This rainfall will likely cause local flooding and flash flooding.

Explore further: Satellites tracking the rainfall from Tropical Depression Gordon

Related Stories

NASA finds strong rain potential in Tropical Storm Gordon

September 5, 2018

NASA's Aqua satellite passed over the Gulf of Mexico and collected temperature information on Tropical Storm Gordon's clouds as it moved toward landfall and after landfall. Those cloud top temperatures indicated that Gordon ...

Recommended for you

Global warming—worrying lessons from the past

September 6, 2018

Fifty-six million years ago, the Earth experienced an exceptional episode of global warming. In a very short time on a geological scale, within 10 to 20,000 years, the average temperature increased by five to eight degrees, ...

Coral bleaching not the only threat to reef fish

September 6, 2018

Climate change poses a number of threats to the long-term viability of the Great Barrier Reef and the species that live on it. While the damage caused by more frequent coral bleaching is well documented, the impact of more ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.