Tesla confirms criminal probe into Musk talk of going private

September 18, 2018 by Glenn Chapman
Tesla shares took a hit after the electric carmaker confirmed a potential criminal probe into CEO Elon Musk's comments on taking
Tesla shares took a hit after the electric carmaker confirmed a potential criminal probe into CEO Elon Musk's comments on taking the company private

Tesla confirmed Tuesday that US Justice Department officials were looking into possible criminal aspects of a seemingly spontaneous, and later aborted, announcement by chief executive Elon Musk on taking the electric automaker private.

Shares skidded 3.6 percent to $284.26 in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq exchange as word spread of a criminal investigation triggered by Musk's Twitter comments.

Tesla said it was confident the matter would be quickly resolved with the Justice Department.

"Last month, following Elon's announcement that he was considering taking the company private, Tesla received a voluntary request for documents from the DOJ and has been cooperative in responding to it," the California-based company said in response to an AFP inquiry.

"We have not received a subpoena, a request for testimony, or any other formal process."

A lawsuit filed earlier this month accuses Musk of trying to "burn" short-sellers by falsely tweeting that funding had been secured to take the electric car maker private.

Musk surprised markets on August 7 by announcing on Twitter he wanted to take Tesla private at $420 a share, causing the stock price to jump. Short-sellers bet on share prices dropping.

Normally such a major announcement—taking a huge company private—would be explained in detail beforehand to regulators.

Musk has backed off talk of going private, saying the company will continue to be publicly traded.

Elon Musk, who is CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, held a news conference to announced tha Japanese billionaire Yusaka Maezawa would bec
Elon Musk, who is CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, held a news conference to announced tha Japanese billionaire Yusaka Maezawa would become the first private citizen to fly around the moon by Musk's space firm

US market regulators are also scrutinizing what happened.

Erratic behavior

Musk has also been criticized for other unorthodox behavior, including appearing on a podcast smoking marijuana and giving a tell-all interview to The New York Times in which he admitted to feeling overwhelmed and unable to sleep over Tesla's ambitious electric-car production targets.

On Monday, British caver Vernon Unsworth filed a defamation suit against Musk for calling him a "pedo guy" and a "child rapist" on Twitter in a bizarre spat over the cave rescue in Thailand of a boys' soccer team and their coach.

Despite the myriad controversies, Musk continues to have a strong following with many investors and Tesla's market capitalization remains well above that of Ford and only slightly behind that of General Motors.

The latest news on Tesla comes as it seeks to ramp up production of its Model 3, the mass-market vehicle seen as a key to the automaker's future.

Tesla had struggled to overcome production bottlenecks in recent months for the Model 3, but now faces other logistical issues, according to Musk.

"Service & parts supply in general will be the top Tesla priority after we get through the insane car delivery logistics of the next few weeks," Musk said on Twitter.

Musk is also CEO of SpaceX, the private space exploration firm which this week announced that Japanese billionaire and online fashion tycoon, Yusaku Maezawa, will be the first man to fly around the moon on a monster SpaceX rocket.

Explore further: Tesla shares fall again on doubts about go-private deal

Related Stories

Tesla shares fall on reports of SEC subpoena

August 15, 2018

Shares of Tesla tumbled Wednesday following reports US securities regulators have subpoenaed the electric car maker's Chief Executive Elon Musk over his statements about taking the company private.

Recommended for you

A novel approach of improving battery performance

September 18, 2018

New technological developments by UNIST researchers promise to significantly boost the performance of lithium metal batteries in promising research for the next-generation of rechargeable batteries. The study also validates ...

Technology streamlines computational science projects

September 15, 2018

Since designing and launching a specialized workflow management system in 2010, a research team from the US Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory has continuously updated the technology to help computational ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.