Pile-ups in protein transport

September 13, 2018, Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
crowded street
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Anyone who has ever tried to find a way through a crowded pedestrian zone has—literally—run into the problem: While some people choose to weave their way through the gaps, others stick to the straight and narrow, and collisions are only a matter of time. Something very similar can happen during active protein transport in cells when molecular motors with different modes of locomotion share the same multilane highway (i.e. protein filament). Theoretical analyses carried out by LMU physicists led by Professor Erwin Frey, and now published in the journal Physical Review X, show how this comes to pass. The authors describe a newly developed model that captures the collective behavior of two types of motors and provides insight into the complex phenomena that can result.

Biological cells are traversed by networks of fibrous polymers, which together make up the cytoskeleton. These structures serve as highways for the intracellular transport of protein cargoes, which are attached to molecular motor proteins that walk along the filaments, stepping from one subunit to the next. This process is vital for cell function. However, different move along in different ways. Some follow helical trajectories, winding their way around the cylindrical . Others advance in a straight line. "The collective motions of a combination of such motors had not been modeled before," says Emanuel Reithmann, a doctoral student in Frey's group and joint first author of the paper together with Patrick Wilke.

Frey's team developed a theoretical model for the behavior of two types of particles that differ in their modes of motion. The filament itself is modeled as a two-dimensional cylindrical lattice on which particles hop from one node to the next. One particle species follows a straight course, i.e. remains in the same lane throughout, while the other switches lanes in a biased manner, and effectively traces out a spiral on the filament. Simulations based on the model revealed that, under these conditions, the two particle species hinder one another more than previously thought.

As a result of their differing trajectories, the precise distribution of the particles within the lattice has a critical effect on subsequent developments. As the two motor species have fixed modes of movement, the range of positions open to each is intrinsically restricted, and is further diminished by the disposition of the others at any instant. Hence, a given position may be accessed from more directions than are open to the particle that currently occupies it. "Therefore, it is possible for a single particle to block the motions of several others, even though the lattice may be relatively sparsely occupied," says Frey. "This effect gives rise to a cascade of surprising phenomena, including the emergence of patterned distributions of that had not been observed in previous models."

Explore further: Dynamics of microtubules

More information: Patrick Wilke et al, Two-Species Active Transport along Cylindrical Biofilaments is Limited by Emergent Topological Hindrance, Physical Review X (2018). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevX.8.031063

Related Stories

Dynamics of microtubules

April 9, 2018

Filamentous polymers called microtubules play vital roles in chromosome segregation and molecular transport. An LMU team has now examined how microtubule lengths vary in response to changes in the availability of their protein ...

Wave fronts and ant trails

June 29, 2018

Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich physicists investigating spontaneous pattern formation in a model system that includes motile proteins have discovered hitherto unobserved phenomena. Their findings afford new insights ...

Researchers reveal jamming in cellular motor protein traffic

November 17, 2017

To keep a cell alive, molecular motor proteins constantly transport building blocks and waste across the cell, along its biopolymer network. Because of the high density of these proteins, jamming effects are believed to affect ...

Closing the ring

April 28, 2016

How bacterial cells divide in two is not fully understood. LMU physicists now show that, at high concentrations, a crucial protein can assemble into ring-shaped filaments that constrict the cell, giving rise to two daughter ...

How a molecular traffic jam impacts cell division

November 7, 2011

Interdisciplinary research between biology and physics aims to understand the cell and how it organizes internally. The mechanisms inside the cell are very complicated. LMU biophysicist Professor Erwin Frey, who is also a ...

Recommended for you

Bismuth shows novel conducting properties

September 12, 2018

A team of international scientists including Maia G. Vergniory, Ikerbasque researcher at DIPC and UPV/EHU associate, has discovered a new class of materials, higher-order topological insulators. Theoretical physicists first ...

Leidenfrost effect drops found to be self-propelled

September 12, 2018

A team of researchers at Physique et Mécanique des Milieux Hétérogènes in France has found that Leidenfrost effect drops move around on a hot pan because they are self-propelled. In their paper published in the journal ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.