NASA-NOAA satellite finds Barijat crossing Gulf of Tonkin

September 13, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
NASA-NOAA satellite finds Barijat crossing Gulf of Tonkin
At 1:18 a.m. EDT (0518 UTC) on Sept. 13, the VIIRS instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured a visible image of Tropical Depression Barijat in the Gulf of Tonkin. Credit: NASA/NRL

Tropical Cyclone Barijat appeared disorganized on satellite imagery as it moved across the Gulf of Tonkin, South China Sea. Barijat is being torn apart and had weakened from wind shear. After a landfall on Sept. 13, it is expected to dissipate quickly.

The Gulf of Tonkin is a body of water located off the coast of northern Vietnam and southern China.

In general, is a measure of how the speed and direction of winds change with altitude. Winds at different levels of the atmosphere pushed against the cylindrical circulation center and skewed it, weakening the rotation.

Barijat weakened from a to a today, Sept. 13.

At 1:54 a.m. EDT (0554 UTC) on Sept. 13, the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite analyzed Tropical Storm Isaac showed a disorganized storm with little thunderstorm development. The Joint Typhoon Warning Center noted "Convection (rising air that form the thunderstorms that make up a tropical cyclone) has all but dissipated and remnant upper level clouds are sheared to the southwest of the low level circulation center."

On Sept. 13 at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC) Barijat's maximum sustained winds had dropped to 28.7 mph (25 knots/46.3 kph). It was located approximately 129 nautical miles east of Hanoi, Vietnam. Barijat is moving westward and is expected to make landfall in Vietnam where it will dissipate on Sept. 14.

Explore further: Tropical Storm Barijat appears disorganized to NASA-NOAA satellite

Related Stories

NASA sees Tropical Storm 27W moving through Luzon Strait

September 10, 2018

NASA's Aqua satellite passed over the Luzon Strait and captured a visible image of the latest tropical storm to form in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean, Tropical Storm 27W. 27W is expected to be renamed Tropical Storm Barijat.

Recommended for you

End of Colombia conflict may bring new threats to ecosystems

September 12, 2018

More than 50 years of internal conflict in Colombia have left behind roughly 8 million victims, including 220,000 dead. Now the country is in the midst of a tenuous ceasefire, thanks to a November 2016 peace treaty between ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.