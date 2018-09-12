NASA infrared imagery reveals wind shearing Tropical Depression Joyce

September 18, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
NASA infrared imagery reveals wind shearing Tropical Depression Joyce
At 11:20 p.m. EDT on Sept. 17 (0320 UTC on Sept. 18), the MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite looked at Tropical Depression Joyce in infrared light. MODIS found a small area of coldest cloud top temperatures around the center of circulation. Those were as cold as or colder than minus 70 degrees (red) Fahrenheit (minus 56.6 degrees Celsius). Joyce is located south of the Azores Islands. Credit: NASA/NRL

NASA's Aqua satellite provided an infrared look at Tropical Depression Joyce and found wind shear was pushing the bulk of clouds and showers to the east of the center.

The National Hurricane Center noted at 5 a.m. EDT on Sept. 18, "The latest convective burst associated with Joyce is weakening due to the effects of 35 to 40 knots of westerly vertical [wind] shear and very dry mid-level air."

In general, is a measure of how the speed and direction of winds change with altitude. Wind shear can tear a tropical cyclone apart or weaken it.

At 11:20 p.m. EDT on Sept. 17 (0320 UTC on Sept. 18), Moderate Resolution Imagine Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite analyzed Tropical Depression Joyce in infrared light. MODIS found a small area of coldest cloud top temperatures around the center of circulation. Those were as cold as or colder than minus 70 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 56.6 degrees Celsius). The bulk of the storm, however, was being pushed to the northeast from the shear.

NASA research has found that cloud top temperatures as cold as or colder than the 70F/56.6C threshold have the capability to generate heavy rainfall.

At 5 a.m. EDT (0900 UTC), the of Tropical Depression Joyce was located near latitude 32.9 degrees north and longitude 27.6 degrees west. That's 355 miles (570 km) south of the Azores Islands.

The is moving toward the south-southeast near 6 mph (9 kph). A turn toward the south is forecast later today, followed by a motion toward the southwest on Wednesday, Sept. 19 and Thursday, Sept. 20. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is expected during the next couple of days, and Joyce is forecast to become a remnant low later today or tonight.

Explore further: Wind shear affecting Tropical Storm Joyce in NASA-NOAA satellite image

Related Stories

NASA sees Hurricane Helene decoupled by wind shear

September 13, 2018

NASA's Aqua satellite provided an infrared look at Helene as it continued tracking toward the Azores Islands in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean. Satellite imagery shows that Helene is decoupled from wind shear.

NASA sees Tropical Depression Olivia's strength waning

September 13, 2018

NASA's Aqua satellite provided an infrared look at a weakening and now tropical depression Olivia in the Central Pacific Ocean. Olivia soaked the Hawaiian Islands on its east to west track through them.

Recommended for you

Paris climate targets could be exceeded sooner than expected

September 17, 2018

A new study has for the first time comprehensively accounted for permafrost carbon release when estimating emission budgets for climate targets. The results show that the world might be closer to exceeding the budget for ...

More ships and more clouds mean cooling in the Arctic

September 17, 2018

With sea ice in the Arctic melting at an alarming rate, opportunities for trans-Arctic shipping are opening up, and by mid-century ships will be able to sail right over the North Pole—something not previously possible for ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.