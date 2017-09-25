Image: SMART-1's crash site

September 4, 2018, European Space Agency
Image: SMART-1’s crash site
Credit: P. Stooke/B. Foing et al 2017/ NASA/GSFC/Arizona State University

This greyscale, mottled image shows a patch of the moon's surface, and features an intriguing shape towards the top of the frame. This was actually made by a spacecraft – it marks the final resting place of ESA's SMART-1 (Small Missions for Advanced Research in Technology-1).

Launched in 2003, SMART-1 was a moon-orbiting probe that observed our cosmic companion for roughly three years. On 3 September 2006 the mission's operations came to an end and the spacecraft was sent down to deliberately crash into the moon, bouncing and grazing across the at a speed of two kilometres per second and achieving Europe's first lunar touchdown.

After the impact, a bright flash was seen at the boundary between lunar day and night by the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope in Hawaii. However, as no other spacecraft were currently in orbit at the time to watch the event unfurl, it was not possible to pinpoint exactly where SMART-1 crashed. Scientists used orbit tracking, Earth-based simulations, and observations of the bright impact flash to estimate the location of the landing site, but the mission's precise resting place remained unknown for over a decade.

Last year, high-resolution images from NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) revealed the whereabouts of SMART-1 – as shown here. The spacecraft carved out a four-metre-wide and 20-metre-long gouge as it it impacted and bounced at 34.262° south, 46.193° west. It cut across a small crater and sent flying outwards from its skidding, ricocheting path, creating the brighter patches of material seen either side of the crater, with debris from spacecraft and oblique dust ejecta coming to a halt several to tens of kilometres in the forward stream direction.

Alongside searching for water ice on the moon and observing and photographing our nearest celestial neighbour, SMART-1 played a key role in testing – an efficient type of propulsion that uses electrical energy to propel a through space.

SMART-1 was ESA's first mission to travel to deep space using this type of propulsion. Ion propulsion will also be used on the joint ESA-JAXA BepiColombo mission when it launches in October of this year towards Mercury.

The field of view in the image is 50 metres wide (north is up), with solar illumination coming from the west. SMART-1 touched down from north to south.

Explore further: Crash scene investigation reveals resting place of SMART-1 impact

Related Stories

Smart mapping at the Moon's North pole

October 1, 2013

(Phys.org) —ESA's SMART-1 mission to the Moon – the first ESA spacecraft to travel to and orbit the Moon – was launched 10 years ago, on 27 September 2003, on an Ariane 5 from Europe's spaceport in Kourou.

SMART crater on the Moon

September 4, 2012

(Phys.org)—On the morning of 3 September 2006, a brief flash illuminated the Moon's 'Lake of Excellence' as ESA's SMART-1 mission met its fate on the dusty surface.

Researcher crashes into moon mystery solution

October 12, 2017

Western researcher Philip Stooke may soon get his own television series – CSI: The Moon – if he keeps uncovering mysterious crash sites on the omnipresent astronomical body.

SMART-1 maps its own impact site

August 31, 2006

This mosaic of images, obtained by the Advanced Moon Imaging Experiment (AMIE) on board ESA's SMART-1 spacecraft, shows the SMART-1 landing site on the Moon.

SMART-1 To Crash Into Lunar Surface In August

February 7, 2006

The European Moon probe SMART-1, which was developed by SSC for ESA, has been orbiting the Moon since November 2004. Its main mission, to qualify an electric propulsion system, is completed, and the probe is now making observations ...

Recommended for you

Saturn's famous hexagon may tower above the clouds

September 4, 2018

The long-lived international Cassini mission has revealed a surprising feature emerging at Saturn's northern pole as it nears summertime: a warming, high-altitude vortex with a hexagonal shape, akin to the famous hexagon ...

Veiled supernovae provide clue to stellar evolution

September 4, 2018

At the end of its life, a red supergiant star explodes in a hydrogen-rich supernova. By comparing observation results to simulation models, an international research team found that in many cases this explosion takes place ...

Veiled supernovae provide clue to stellar evolution

September 4, 2018

At the end of its life, a red supergiant star explodes in a hydrogen-rich supernova. By comparing observation results to simulation models, an international research team found that in many cases this explosion takes place ...

Telescope maps cosmic rays in Magellanic clouds

September 4, 2018

A radio telescope in outback Western Australia has been used to observe radiation from cosmic rays in two neighbouring galaxies, showing areas of star formation and echoes of past supernovae.

Little star sheds light on young planets

September 4, 2018

Astronomers from the Department of Physics at the University of Tokyo discovered a dense disk of material around a young star, which may be a precursor to a planetary system. Their research could vastly improve models of ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.