'Hoppy' beer without exploding bottles and too much alcohol

September 19, 2018, American Chemical Society
'Hoppy' beer without exploding bottles and too much alcohol
Credit: American Chemical Society

The forgotten art of "dry-hopping" beer to enhance flavor is back in vogue. But this practice sometimes has undesirable side effects, such as an unexpectedly high alcohol content and high pressures that could cause beer bottles to break. Now, research published in ACS' Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry explains the biochemical basis of these unintended consequences, which could help brewers create "hoppy" beverages without the quality-control and safety issues.

During production, grain is mashed and steeped in hot water to convert starch into sugars. The liquid extract is then boiled with hop flowers to impart bitter flavor and a pleasant aroma and to limit bacterial contamination. Yeast is then added to ferment the sugars into alcohol. In dry-hopping, hops are added during or after the fermentation stage, meaning the resulting beer is less bitter. Although hops were previously thought to be inert ingredients, recent evidence suggests they contain biologically active compounds that restart the fermentation process and alter the final composition of beer. Thomas Shellhammer and Kaylyn Kirkpatrick wanted to identify the source of these changes.

The researchers dry-hopped a commercial beer and showed this boosted its carbon dioxide (CO2) and , while lowering its carbohydrate content. They found that the activity of starch-degrading enzymes associated with hops—including amyloglucosidase, α-amylase, β-amylase and dextrinase—altered the composition of carbohydrates in the beer, shifting the balance to more fermentable sugars and thus increasing the . The scientists also found that the amount of hops used, the duration and temperature of the process, and whether yeast was present affected the results. They say that brewers could use their findings to better control beer quality and safety when producing this trendy beverage.

Explore further: A brewer's tale of proteins and beer

More information: Kaylyn R. Kirkpatrick et al. Evidence of Dextrin Hydrolyzing Enzymes in Cascade Hops (Humulus lupulus), Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry (2018). DOI: 10.1021/acs.jafc.8b03563

Related Stories

A brewer's tale of proteins and beer

March 14, 2018

The transformation of barley grains into beer is an old story, typically starring water, yeast and hops. Now, in a report in the Journal of Proteome Research, scientists are highlighting another character in this tale: proteins. ...

Is beer good for you?

August 16, 2018

A recent Daily Mail article announced that: "Beer is officially good for you". The article claimed that beer "reduces heart risk" and "improves brain health". Even if "heart risk" sounds a bit vague, the news sounds good.

Questions about the science of beer

December 3, 2015

Of all the people who really like beer (and there are a lot of them), most don't really understand how it's made. Sure, there's an art to brewing – but there's science as well. To learn more about the science of beer, we ...

Brewing hoppy beer without the hops

March 20, 2018

Hoppy beer is all the rage among craft brewers and beer lovers, and now UC Berkeley biologists have come up with a way to create these unique flavors and aromas without using hops.

The chemistry of beer and coffee

September 1, 2014

University of Alabama at Birmingham professor Tracy Hamilton, Ph.D., is applying his chemistry expertise to two popular beverages: beer and coffee.

Recommended for you

Nucleation a boon to sustainable nanomanufacturing

September 19, 2018

Calcium carbonate is found nearly everywhere, in sidewalk cement, wall paint, antacid tablets and deep underground. Engineers at Washington University in St. Louis have used a unique set of state-of-the-art imaging techniques ...

Greater than the sum of its parts

September 18, 2018

When it comes to designing and optimizing mechanical systems, scientists understand the physical laws surrounding them well enough to create computer models that can predict their properties and behavior. However, scientists ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.