New study gauges health of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem

September 11, 2018 by Skip Anderson, Montana State University
Montana State study gauges health of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem
Montana State University professor Andrew Hansen and MSU research scientist Linda Phillips, both in MSU's Department of Ecology, have created a wildland health index that shows that increased population and density, as well as a changing climate, are affecting the overall ecological health of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. Credit: Linda Phillips

A Montana State University study of Yellowstone National Park and the surrounding area shows that increased population and density, as well as a changing climate, are affecting the overall ecological health of the region.

"The study quantified trends in the condition of 35 ecological 'vital signs' dealing with snow, rivers, forests, fire, wildlife and fish," saidAndrew Hansen, professor in the MSU Department of Ecologyin the College of Letters and Science.

"The human population has doubled—and housing density has tripled—in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem since 1970, and both are projected to double again by 2050," Hansen said. "Plus, the temperature has warmed 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit since 1950 and is projected to increase by another 4.5 to 9.4 degrees Fahrenheit by 2100."

Hansen, who is also director of MSU's Landscape Biodiversity Lab, co-authored the paper "Trends in Vital Signs for Greater Yellowstone: Application of a Wildland Health Index," with Linda Phillips, a research scientist in MSU's Department of Ecology. The science journal Ecosphere published the article in August.

"These changes in land use and climate have reduced snowpack and stream flows, increased stream temperatures, favored pest outbreaks and forest die-off, fragmented habitat types, expanded invasive species, and reduced native fish populations," Hansen said.

The study uncovered good news, too, for the habitat and some animals that call it home. Large mammals, including bear and elk, are increasing in numbers and expanding in range, according to the study.

Also notable is the new methodology the MSU scientists used, called the Wildland Health Index, which resulted in a reader-friendly "report card."

"Physicians use 'vital signs' such as blood pressure to gauge the heath of humans," Hansen said. "What we're trying to do with the Wildland Health Index is something similar by adding value to data that allows a variety of people to understand the trends in ecological health."

To do this, Hansen and Phillips evaluated the data to identify the trends over times in the GYE's vital signs and used criteria to rate them from "deteriorating" to "stable and improving."

"We then boil down the metrics to the six or eight key that will matter to policymakers," Hansen said. "And, this study can be applied each year across the GYE and used for other large wildland ecosystems in the United States to better inform land managers to assist them in sustaining these special places."

Diane Debinski, head of MSU's Department of Ecology, said the index is a new tool that can be used measure ecosystem health around the world.

"Because the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem serves as an icon for wildland management, the Hansen and Phillips Wildland Health Index will have global reach, serving as a template for similar assessments worldwide," she said.

Hansen noted that the ecological health of the region was strongest inside the boundaries of Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks. That's not surprising, he said, given the focus of its caretakers in managing the ecological health of the parks. He said this study shows that the greatest need for improvement is outside the parks, where private landowners don't necessarily have access to data that may help them be better stewards of the land they own and the water that passes through it.

"There's a real opportunity to let people know what they might worry about on their own property with regard to impact," Hansen said.

He also indicated that there's plenty of room in the near future for citizen scientists to gather and report data that will help policymakers as they consider the overall ecological of the GYE, which includes tens of thousands of square miles beyond Yellowstone National Park, including Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.

"We have so little information about large river systems, especially on private lands," Hansen said. "There's just no consistent monitoring of water quality on those major rivers on a scale that can tell us how well they're doing, and that's surprising because so many people here love our blue-ribbon trout streams that we're famous for.

"There's real opportunity to engage people to do the monitoring and the science to fill in the gaps," he added. "One could visualize high school students across the GYE doing water-quality monitoring and submitting the data to a central repository. By doing so, they become heavily engaged participants."

Explore further: Study compares growth around Yellowstone, Glacier and other national parks

More information: Andrew J. Hansen et al, Trends in vital signs for Greater Yellowstone: application of a Wildland Health Index, Ecosphere (2018). DOI: 10.1002/ecs2.2380

Related Stories

Wyoming to vote on biggest grizzly hunt in lower 48 states

May 23, 2018

Wyoming could allow grizzly bear hunting for the first time in decades when state officials vote Wednesday whether to allow as many as 22 grizzlies to be killed this fall outside Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks.

Yellowstone's 'landscape of fear' not so scary after all

June 22, 2018

After wolves were reintroduced to Yellowstone National Park in the mid-1990s, some scientists thought the large predator reestablished a 'landscape of fear' that caused elk, the wolf's main prey, to avoid risky places where ...

Recommended for you

Scientists find stable sea levels during last interglacial

September 10, 2018

Visualize the following: The Earth's climate swings between cold glacial and warm interglacial periods; the last glacial interval was about 20,000 years ago; sea level was about 126 meters (413 feet) below modern sea level ...

Large trucks are biggest culprits of near-road air pollution

September 10, 2018

For the 30 per cent of Canadians who live within 500 metres of a major roadway, a new study reveals that the type of vehicles rolling past their homes can matter more than total traffic volume in determining the amount of ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.