Montana State University, Bozeman (MSU) is one of the campuses of the Montana University System. MSU was founded in 1893 and funded as a land-grant university. Today, MSU is ranked with a high level of research activity, with more than $100 million in research expenditures annually. MSU's student body is comprised of approximately 17,000 undergraduate and graduate students. MSU is noted for research in alternative fuel sources, biology, soil science, engineering and agriculture.

Researchers find potential use for recycled plastic in concrete

Millions of tons of plastic are discarded each day, and for much of it there are few options for conventional recycling. But that material could soon find a new and beneficial use thanks to microbes being harnessed by Montana ...

