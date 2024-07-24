Montana State University, Bozeman (MSU) is one of the campuses of the Montana University System. MSU was founded in 1893 and funded as a land-grant university. Today, MSU is ranked with a high level of research activity, with more than $100 million in research expenditures annually. MSU's student body is comprised of approximately 17,000 undergraduate and graduate students. MSU is noted for research in alternative fuel sources, biology, soil science, engineering and agriculture.

Address P.O. Box 172220 Bozeman, MT 59717-2220 Website http://www.montana.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Montana_State_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed