Fox, Comcast bid for Sky in rare auction

September 22, 2018

Comcast and 21st Century Fox are contenders for the highest bid for European broadcaster Sky.

The two companies are competing Saturday in a rare to determine which bid for Sky is the highest. The three-round auction began Friday after the London stock market closed.

Britain's regulator, the Takeover Panel, set up the auction to put an end to months of offers and counteroffers from the American media companies, who want to expand business in Europe.

Sky is Europe's largest pay-television operator, with 23 million customers in seven countries. It broadcasts popular programs including English Premier League soccer and "Game of Thrones."

Fox already owns 39 percent of Sky, but has long sought to control the .

Sky shareholders will still have to approve the winner's bid.

Explore further: Fox-Comcast battle to buy Sky to be settled by auction in UK

Related Stories

Fox-Comcast battle to buy Sky to be settled by auction in UK

September 20, 2018

Comcast and 21st Century Fox will settle their battle for control of broadcaster Sky through a rare auction designed to put an end to months of offers and counteroffers from the American media empires seeking a foothold in ...

Titanic battle for Sky culminates in auction

September 22, 2018

A titanic takeover battle for European TV operator Sky between Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox and US cable giant Comcast culminates Saturday in a rare blind auction.

UK clears way for 21st Century Fox to buy Sky

July 12, 2018

Britain on Thursday cleared the way for Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox to take full control of pan-European TV giant Sky after Fox agreed to address media plurality concerns.

Recommended for you

A novel approach of improving battery performance

September 18, 2018

New technological developments by UNIST researchers promise to significantly boost the performance of lithium metal batteries in promising research for the next-generation of rechargeable batteries. The study also validates ...

Germany rolls out world's first hydrogen train

September 17, 2018

Germany on Monday rolled out the world's first hydrogen-powered train, signalling the start of a push to challenge the might of polluting diesel trains with costlier but more eco-friendly technology.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.