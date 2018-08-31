Fossil teeth show how reptiles adapted to change

September 4, 2018, University of Edinburgh
Fossil teeth show how reptiles adapted to change
Artist's impression of Jurassic seas. Credit: Nikolay Zverkov

Marine predators that lived in deep waters during the Jurassic Period thrived as sea levels rose, while species that dwelled in the shallows died out, research suggests.

A study of fossilised teeth has shed light on how reptiles adapted to major environmental changes more than 150 million years ago, and how sea life might respond today.

It also reveals for the first time that the broad structure of food chains beneath the sea has remained largely unchanged since the Jurassic era.

For more than 18 million years, diverse species lived together in tropical waters that stretched from present-day northern France to Yorkshire in the north of England.

Until now, however, little was known about the structure of the food chain in the region – called the Jurassic Sub-Boreal Seaway – or how it changed as sea levels rose.

Fossil teeth

By analysing the shape and size of teeth spanning this 18-million-year period when water levels fluctuated, palaeontologists at Edinburgh found that species belonged to one of five groups based on their teeth, diet and which part of the they inhabited.

The pattern is very similar to the structure of modern oceans, where many different species are able to co-exist in the same area because they do not compete for the same resources, the team says.

"Teeth are humble fossils, but they reveal a grand story of how sea reptiles evolved over millions of years as their environments changed. Changes in these Jurassic reptiles parallel changes in dolphins and other marine species that are occurring today as sea-levels rise, which speaks to how important fossils are for understanding our modern world," says Dr. Steve Brusatte.

Changing seas

As rose, reptiles that lived in shallow waters and caught fish using thin, piercing teeth declined drastically, researchers found.

At the same time, larger species that inhabited deeper, open waters began to thrive. These reptiles had broader for crunching and cutting prey.

Deep- species may have flourished as a result of major changes in ocean temperature and chemical make-up that also took place during the period, the team says. This could have increased levels of nutrients and prey in , benefiting species that lived there.

Modern oceans

The study offers insights into how species at the top of marine food chains today might respond to rapid environmental changes – including climate change, pollution and rising temperatures.

"Studying the evolution of these animals was a real – and rare – treat, and has offered a simple yet powerful explanation for why some species declined as others prospered. This work reminds us of the relevance of palaeontology by revealing the parallels between past and present-day ocean ecosystems," says Davide Foffa.

The study, which involved the University of Bristol, is published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution.

Explore further: New Jurassic species of marine reptile identified from fossils in Scotland

More information: Davide Foffa et al. The long-term ecology and evolution of marine reptiles in a Jurassic seaway, Nature Ecology & Evolution (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41559-018-0656-6

Related Stories

Mammal-like reptile survived much longer than thought

April 25, 2016

Teeth can reveal a lot, such as how the earliest mammals lived with their neighbors. Researchers have uncovered dozens of fossilized teeth in Kuwajima, Japan and identified this as a new species of tritylodontid, an animal ...

Red tide fossils point to Jurassic sea flood

June 5, 2018

Dinosaur-age fossilised remains of tiny organisms normally found in the sea have been discovered in inland, arid Australia – suggesting the area was, for a short time at least, inundated by sea water 40 million years before ...

First Jurassic ichthyosaur fossil found in India

October 25, 2017

A new near-complete fossilized skeleton is thought to represent the first Jurassic ichthyosaur found in India, according to a study published October 25, 2017 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Guntupalli Prasad from ...

Recommended for you

Regulator protein key to malaria parasite's lifecycle

September 4, 2018

Malaria remains a significant threat to human health with approximately 216 million cases annually and over 400,000 deaths worldwide. It is caused by the Plasmodium parasite, which has a complex lifecycle involving transmission ...

Blue-green algae promises to boost food crop yields

September 4, 2018

Scientists at ANU have engineered tiny carbon-capturing engines from blue-green algae into plants, in a breakthrough that promises to help boost the yields of important food crops such as wheat, cowpeas and cassava.

Discovery aids disease elimination efforts

September 4, 2018

Researchers at the University of Dundee have identified a new drug target in parasites that cause major neglected tropical diseases, a discovery that contributes towards a global drive to eliminate these diseases by 2030.

Slip-sliding away…

September 4, 2018

In the cell nucleus, the genomic DNA is packaged into a tightly condensed form, which is referred to as chromatin. The basic unit of chromatin organization is the nucleosome, a DNA-protein complex consisting of a defined ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.