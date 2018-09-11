After elephant killings, Botswana mulls lifting hunting ban

September 12, 2018
Botswana mulls reviewing a 2014 ban on hunting for sport
Botswana mulls reviewing a 2014 ban on hunting for sport

Botswana launched a review Wednesday of a 2014 hunting ban imposed to reverse a decline in elephants and other wildlife.

The prohibition on big game sports was the work of ex-president Ian Khama, a keen conservationist, to shield species decimated by hunting and .

But lawmakers from the ruling Botswana Democratic party have been lobbying to overturn the ban, especially on elephant hunting, saying populations have become unmanageably large in parts—placing the animals on a with humans.

Khama's successor, President Mokgweetsi Masisi, launched a month of nationwide consultations Wednesday that could ring in the end of the ban.

Consultations with different interest groups, in the tourism hub of Maun, "commence this afternoon," Rural Development Minister Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi told AFP.

"President Masisi is scheduled to meet researchers. Tomorrow he will address a kgotla (traditional gathering)."

The review comes five months after Khama relinquished power to Masisi, and just days after a wildlife charity said about 90 elephants were slaughtered for their tusks in Botswana in recent months.

Masisi's government rejected Elephants Without Borders' claims of a pachyderm massacre.

With its unfenced parks and wide open spaces, landlocked Botswana has the largest elephant population in Africa, at over 135,000.

The number of on the continent has fallen by around 111,000 to 415,000 in the past decade, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Explore further: Nearly 100 elephants killed for ivory in Botswana (Update)

Related Stories

Nine stray elephants electrocuted in Botswana

September 19, 2017

Nine elephants were electrocuted in a freak accident in Botswana after one of them knocked into an electricity pole and the high-voltage power line fell on them, a local official said Tuesday.

Recommended for you

Spring is advancing unevenly across North America

September 12, 2018

Spring is arriving earlier in many parts of North America, but this advance is not happening uniformly across the migration routes of many birds, according to a study by Eric Waller at the US Geological Survey in California ...

How infectious bacteria hibernate through treatment

September 12, 2018

Disease-causing bacteria can develop resistance to antibiotics which are then no longer effective in treating infection, yet they also have another tactic to avoid being killed off by antibiotic treatment. Some cells of the ...

Virus may combat fire ants, but caution is needed

September 12, 2018

Native to South America, imported red fire ants were introduced accidentally into the United States in the early 20th century. These ants subsequently invaded other countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, China, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.