Nine stray elephants electrocuted in Botswana

September 19, 2017
A young elephant grazes in the Chobe river in Botswana Chobe National Park, in the north eastern of the country on March 20, 201
A young elephant grazes in the Chobe river in Botswana Chobe National Park, in the north eastern of the country on March 20, 2015

Nine elephants were electrocuted in a freak accident in Botswana after one of them knocked into an electricity pole and the high-voltage power line fell on them, a local official said Tuesday.

The herd is believed to have broken out of the northeastern Makgadikgadi Pans Game Reserve and strayed into a nearby village of Dukwi.

Village chief Kelethusitse Mosweu said one of the elephants brought down the electricity pole, which resulted in the transmission cables falling on the entire herd.

"Officials from the wildlife (department) came to my office late on Monday to notify me about the incident," said Mosweu, who did not specify when the incident occurred.

The ministry of Wildlife, Environment and Tourism confirmed the accident and said it has launched an investigation.

Botswana has the largest elephant population in Africa at over 135,000, according to a 2015 count.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has said the number of African elephants has fallen by around 111,000 to 415,000 in the past decade, the worst drop in 25 years.

And the killing continues at a dizzying pace of about 30,000 a year.

Explore further: Elephants, tigers kill one human a day in India

Related Stories

Rescue of 11 Asian elephants in Cambodia

March 29, 2017

The rescue of 11 Asian Elephants (Elephas maximus) from a mud hole inside the Keo Seima Wildlife Sanctuary, Mondulkiri Province, Cambodia, on 24th March 2017 avoided a tragedy for wildlife conservation in Cambodia.

Poachers kill rare giant elephant in Kenya

March 6, 2017

One of Africa's oldest and largest elephants was killed by poachers in Kenya on Monday, according to a conservation group that protects the dwindling group of giant "tuskers".

Recommended for you

Scientists edit butterfly wing spots and stripes

September 18, 2017

An international research team working at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute in Panama knocked-out a single control gene in the DNA of seven different butterfly species. In the Sept. 18 Proceedings of the National ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.