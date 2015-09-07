Expanding CEO-to-worker pay gap bad for business

September 24, 2018 by Yasmin Anwar, University of California - Berkeley
company
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Companies whose CEOs earn hundreds of times their average employee's pay are viewed as less desirable to work for, and to do business with, according to a new University of California, Berkeley, study.

Probing a new angle of income inequality, UC Berkeley researchers sought to determine how people would feel about a once they knew what the top executive made compared to the workers.

Their findings, just published in the online issue of the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, suggest that the wider the pay gulf, the more negative the perception of the company from the standpoint of potential employees and consumers.

"Our results indicate that consumers are less interested in purchasing from and getting a job at companies with high CEO-to-worker compensation ratios," said study lead author Arianna Benedetti, a Ph.D. student in psychology at UC Berkeley.

The study is especially timely in the face of the Security and Exchange Commission's new requirement that publicly held corporations disclose their CEO-to-worker pay ratio. The most recent filings indicate an average CEO-to-worker ratio of 361:1. For Fortune 500 companies, the gap can be 10 times wider.

Notably, study participants were more bothered by the disparity between executive compensation and worker wages than by the actual amount people made, suggesting a visceral disapproval of businesses whose profits fail to trickle down the corporate ladder.

"This likely reflects a psychological aversion toward inequity, which develops early in life," said study senior author Serena Chen, a psychology professor at UC Berkeley. "For example, if a CEO makes a great deal of money, but the average worker also makes a good wage, people feel that the wealth is being distributed more fairly and in turn will have a more positive impression of the company."

Public distaste for a gaping CEO-to-worker pay ratio could translate into difficulties recruiting talent and attracting investors, and result in lukewarm reviews on crowdsourcing forums like Yelp.

That said, the disparity did not influence ' view of a company's overall success or ability to innovate. Moreover, negative feelings about companies with large CEO-to-worker pay gaps lessened when they learned more details about a CEO's actual responsibilities.

For a series of studies, UC Berkeley researchers recruited more than 1,000 participants nationwide via Amazon's Mechanical Turk crowdsourcing platform as well as Bay Area networks.

Among other tasks, participants read a detailed description of a mock company modeled after an actual company. Different participants were presented with different CEO-to-worker ratios ranging from 25:1 to 350:1 so that researchers could see how their evaluations were influenced by high and low ratios.

They then rated the companies based on such measures as employee morale, employee wellbeing, work-life balance, collaboration, innovation, trustworthiness, global impression and ratio fairness. They also rated their likelihood of purchasing the company's products and working for the company.

The results consistently demonstrated that a company's internal morale and external reputation could be positively or negatively influenced by the CEO-to-worker pay gap. Moreover, they reflect real-world data that the researchers collected from the job search website, Glassdoor.com that shows a connection between CEO-to-worker-pay ratios and reviews of companies.

"Our study shows that CEO-to-worker ratios really matter to employees and consumers alike," Benedetti said. "These results demonstrate that, now that publicly traded companies have started to disclose their CEO-to-worker ratios, they need to be cognizant of and prepared for the effects such disclosure may have."

Explore further: Amazon worker's median pay in 2017: $28,446

More information: Arianna H. Benedetti et al. High CEO-to-worker pay ratios negatively impact consumer and employee perceptions of companies, Journal of Experimental Social Psychology (2018). DOI: 10.1016/j.jesp.2018.09.003

Related Stories

Rise in worker happiness leads to an increase in productivity

December 15, 2016

A new report to be published on IZA World of Labor finds that a rise in workers' happiness leads to an increase in productivity; and companies would profit from investment in their employees' well-being, following research ...

Recommended for you

Chinese Cretaceous fossil highlights avian evolution

September 24, 2018

A newly identified extinct bird species from a 127 million-year-old fossil deposit in northeastern China provides new information about avian development during the early evolution of flight.

Ancient mice discovered by climate cavers

September 24, 2018

The fossils of two extinct mice species have been discovered in caves in tropical Queensland by University of Queensland scientists tracking environment changes.

The first predators and their self-repairing teeth

September 24, 2018

The earliest predators appeared on Earth 480 million years ago—and they even had teeth capable of repairing themselves. A team of palaeontologists led by Bryan Shirley and Madleen Grohganz from the Chair for Palaeoenviromental ...

Fat from 558 million years ago reveals earliest known animal

September 20, 2018

Scientists from The Australian National University (ANU) and overseas have discovered molecules of fat in an ancient fossil to reveal the earliest confirmed animal in the geological record that lived on Earth 558 million ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.