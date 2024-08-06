The Journal of Experimental Social Psychology is a peer-reviewed scientific journal covering social psychology. It is published by Elsevier on behalf of the Society of Experimental Social Psychology (SESP). According to the 2010 Journal Citation Reports, its impact factor is 2.202. The journal publishes original empirical papers on subjects including social cognition, attitudes, group behaviour, social influence, intergroup relations, self and identity, nonverbal communication, and social psychological aspects of affect and emotion. Its current editor-in-chief is Joel Cooper (Princeton University).

Recipients can recognize—and correct—positive bias

The beneficiaries of "positive bias" due to racial profiling and other types of favoritism are more likely to recognize it and take corrective action if their attention is drawn to the victims of that bias, new Cornell research ...

Social Sciences

Sep 7, 2023

0

1

