Study: No room for nuance in polarized political climate
Sometimes you just can't win, and that goes double for people navigating the increasingly polarized political landscape in the United States.
Social Sciences
Aug 6, 2024
Is it worth the effort to seek high status in a group or setting for which a person has no real passion? New Cornell research suggests the answer is "no."
Social Sciences
May 9, 2024
Advanced killer robots are more likely to be blamed for civilian deaths than military machines, new research has revealed. The University of Essex study shows that high-tech bots will be held more responsible for fatalities ...
Social Sciences
Mar 14, 2024
In writing a good online dating profile, the average love-seeker will likely fill it up with all the appealing qualities and interests that make them special. They paraglide and do hot yoga on the weekends, enjoy Riesling ...
Social Sciences
Feb 9, 2024
Ever been in a situation where you just can't get your message across? New research by Zakary Tormala and Mohamed Hussein suggests that you might want to rethink which pronouns you deploy.
Social Sciences
Dec 12, 2023
One Amazon review is written in the past tense: "I was thrilled when I put on this shirt!" Another reads, "I will definitely wear this shirt a lot." Yet another says, "I love wearing this shirt."
Social Sciences
Nov 14, 2023
A new study from Carnegie Mellon University, Bayes Business School (formerly Cass), and Bocconi University has found that men are less eager and likely to share negative information than women, while there was little difference ...
Social Sciences
Nov 3, 2023
In this era of extreme partisanship, the people who express the most negativity in their political choices are those we may least expect: independents.
Social Sciences
Sep 25, 2023
The beneficiaries of "positive bias" due to racial profiling and other types of favoritism are more likely to recognize it and take corrective action if their attention is drawn to the victims of that bias, new Cornell research ...
Social Sciences
Sep 7, 2023
Young people on social media may be posing for their friends—but potential employers and others who could impact their professional lives are viewing these posts, too.
Social Sciences
Jul 5, 2023
