Amazon considering opening 3,000 cashierless stores: Bloomberg

September 20, 2018
The new outlets could be convenience stores offering fresh prepared foods and some groceries
The new outlets could be convenience stores offering fresh prepared foods and some groceries

Amazon is considering opening up to 3,000 new cashier-less stores by 2021 to vie for shoppers at convenience stores and quick-service sandwich shops, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday.

CEO Jeff Bezos is trying to decide on the best format for this bold and expensive venture, Bloomberg said, quoting people familiar with the matter.

The new AmazonGo outlets could be offering fresh prepared foods and some groceries, like 7-Eleven, or just a place to grab a quick bite to eat, one of the sources told Bloomberg.

The company unveiled its first cashierless near its headquarters in Seattle in 2016.

Since then it has announced two additional sites in Seattle and one in Chicago, Bloomberg said.

It said shoppers use a smartphone app to enter the store and once they scan their phones at a turnstile, can choose from a range of salads, sandwiches, drinks and snacks. Then they leave without stopping at a cash register.

Sensors and computer-vision technology detect what shoppers take and bill them automatically, Bloomberg said.

Explore further: Amazon to debut cashier-less store in downtown Seattle

Related Stories

Recommended for you

A novel approach of improving battery performance

September 18, 2018

New technological developments by UNIST researchers promise to significantly boost the performance of lithium metal batteries in promising research for the next-generation of rechargeable batteries. The study also validates ...

Germany rolls out world's first hydrogen train

September 17, 2018

Germany on Monday rolled out the world's first hydrogen-powered train, signalling the start of a push to challenge the might of polluting diesel trains with costlier but more eco-friendly technology.

Technology streamlines computational science projects

September 15, 2018

Since designing and launching a specialized workflow management system in 2010, a research team from the US Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory has continuously updated the technology to help computational ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.