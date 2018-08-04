Women in Fisheries website launched

New research exploring women's roles in fishing families officially gets going this week, as the Women in Fisheries project launches its new website.

The study is examining how women contribute to the survival of both fishing families and the fishing industry, and will shed light on women's roles, identities and wellbeing.

Collecting data on both sides of the Atlantic—in Newfoundland, Canada and here in the UK—Women in Fisheries is also hoping to understand how small-scale fishing families (those using boats under 10m in length) are adapting to a changing environmental and economic climate.

The new website helps to provide background on the research and explores what we currently know about the role of women in this sector.

Dr. Madeleine Gustavsson, a Research Fellow at the University of Exeter's European Centre for Environment and Human Health, is leading the study and believes its timing is crucial, "Small-scale vessels make up 80 percent of the fishing fleet in the UK yet receive only 4 percent of the national fishing quota. By failing to prioritise this industry, many believe the UK government has left the communities that depend upon it vulnerable" she said.

"Listening to women's stories is a central part of this research and the new website provides information about how people can sign up and take part. We want to hear from as many women involved in fisheries as possible, whatever their roles might be."

The site features a regularly updated news section where people can follow the project's progress; read about latest research; and hear about other efforts to improve recognition of women in fisheries on local and international levels.

Explore further: Redefining 'small-scale' fishing to support English fisheries