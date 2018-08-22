Video: How drug expiration dates work

August 23, 2018, American Chemical Society
How drug expiration dates work (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

We've all seen the expiration dates on prescription and over-the-counter medications.

What's less obvious to us as consumers is how these dates are determined and to what extent medicines actually go bad.

In this video, Reactions explains where drug expiration dates come from:

Related Stories

The fine print on medication expiration dates

August 4, 2017

(HealthDay)—The expiration dates on over-the-counter and prescription medications seem pretty black and white, but there's some question about whether drugs last even longer.

How to decipher those food 'sell-by' dates

July 31, 2018

(HealthDay)—Did you know that a store can sell food past the expiration date printed on the label? Or that manufacturers only voluntarily stamp dates on foods?

Salmonella outbreak linked to hy-vee spring pasta salad

July 19, 2018

(HealthDay)—A Salmonella outbreak that's sickened 21 people in five states has been linked to Hy-Vee Spring Pasta Salad. Five people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control ...

