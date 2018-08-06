Surviving large carnivores have far-reaching impact

August 8, 2018, Pennsylvania State University
Surviving large carnivores have far-reaching impact
Trailcams have revolutionized the study of carnivores such as this jaguar. With their very low density on the landscape and wide territories, monitoring the movement and behavior of carnivores previously had been difficult and expensive. Perhaps surprisingly, researchers around the world often use the same models of cameras used by hunters and sportsmen. Credit: Belize Jaguar Project/Virginia Tech

Anywhere large-bodied mammalian carnivore species are present, other, smaller carnivores are less likely to occur, according to an international team of researchers that conducted the first global assessment of carnivore interactions using camera trap data.

This finding is important because populations of large mammalian carnivores are declining as habitat is lost, and often where large carnivores disappear, a chain reaction is set off that affects smaller carnivores, prey , and even plant and insect communities.

"Large carnivores are imperiled," said David Miller, associate professor of wildlife population ecology, Penn State, whose research group in the College of Agricultural Sciences led the study. "We were able to see that this finding, with large-bodied-carnivore species, held around the globe."

Camera traps—sites watched over by automated cameras, often called trailcams—allowed researchers to better understand how carnivore communities are structured. They analyzed camera trap data for 108,087 trap days across 12 countries spanning five continents, and estimated local probabilities of co-occurrence among 768 species pairs from the order Carnivora—meat-eating mammals ranging from weasels to polar bears.

Researchers evaluated how shared ecological traits correlated with probabilities of co-occurrence. Within individual study areas, species pairs co-occurred more frequently than expected at random. Co-occurrence probabilities were greatest for species pairs that shared ecological traits including similar body size, temporal activity pattern and diet.

Surviving large carnivores have far-reaching impact
Researchers analyzed camera trap data for 108,087 trap days across 12 countries spanning five continents, and estimated local probabilities of co-occurrence of mammals animals of the order Carnivora -- meat-eaters ranging from weasels to polar bears. Credit: David Miller research group, Penn State

However, co-occurrence decreased as compared to other species pairs when the pair included a large-bodied carnivore. Those results suggest that a combination of shared traits, and top-down regulation by large carnivores shape local carnivore communities globally, Miller pointed out.

"This finding, that exclude other carnivores, is true in North America, South America, Africa, Europe and Asia. It is really important for understanding why losing big carnivores is ecologically devastating," he said. "When you lose a large-bodied species of carnivore, you have other smaller carnivores increase in density, putting pressure on other smaller carnivores, and that can lead to increases in prey species—which might then lead to degradation of plant communities."

An example in the United States that Miller cited is the disappearance of wolves and cougars in the East. Those carnivores were critical for regulating the number of deer and controlling where other carnivores occurred, he explained. And now that they are gone, it has opened up vast areas where coyotes and bobcats roam unregulated by larger carnivores.

"Coyotes and bobcats are preying on different animals then wolves and cougars would, and that has implications for how our forests are structured. The fact that we don't have wolves and cougars means we have more deer, and those deer have overbrowsed the forests," he said.

"And having more coyotes—because they don't tolerate foxes—results in fewer foxes, which means we have more mice in our fields and forests," he continued. "That is affecting the prevalence of Lyme disease spread by ticks that spend much of their life on certain mice. So you see, the way these carnivores compete and co-occur has implications for all of our wildlife communities."

Surviving large carnivores have far-reaching impact
Smaller carnivores such as these red foxes, photographed in Norway, prey on different species than large carnivores. The research included photos of hundreds of different carnivores. Credit: S. Killengreen

Many of the animals photographed in this study—published recently in Ecology Letters—are the charismatic species that people think of in Africa—lions, cheetahs, leopards and hyenas—noted lead researcher Courtney Davis, a fourth-year doctoral student in ecology. But, she pointed out the research involves many more species than those well-known carnivores, using a robust data-set pulling together data from wildlife scientists all over the world. She noted that the research concentrates on interactions between species.

"We looked at what sort of factors, not environmental factors, but more traits of the species that might either increase or decrease the probability that any two species will co-occur at the same site," Davis said.

"We focused on things like body size, temporal activity patterns, sociality of the species, and tried to understand how patterns of co-occurrence were related to whether or not they shared different ecological traits."

Trailcams have revolutionized the study of carnivores, Davis said. With the very low density of carnivores on the landscape and wide territories, monitoring their movement and behavior previously had been difficult and expensive. Researchers around the world often use the same models of cameras used by hunters and sportsmen.

Though this research did not include a Pennsylvania component, if it was done again today, it would, Miller said. Penn State doctoral student in ecology Asia Murphy has been conducting a camera-trapping study of Keystone State coyotes, bobcats and bears for the last two years. Murphy did contribute to the original international project. She participated for two years in a Virginia Tech camera-trapping effort that focused on in Madagascar's Makira National Park.

Explore further: Which Carnivores Kill Other Carnivores

Related Stories

Which Carnivores Kill Other Carnivores

March 17, 2006

Ecologists used to think of prey as the most important factor governing the structure of predator communities. However, over the past twenty years, they have increasingly recognized the importance of interspecific killing ...

Global analysis of large carnivore habitats

March 28, 2018

Although humans have driven lions, tigers, wolves, bears and other large carnivores from much of their home territories across the planet, scientists have identified more than 280 areas where these animals could potentially ...

From foe to friend—how carnivores could help farmers

March 9, 2018

Across the globe, the numbers of carnivore species such as leopards, dingoes, and spectacled bears are rapidly declining. The areas they occupy are also getting smaller each year. This is a problem, because carnivores are ...

New report confirms global carnivore conservation at risk

April 4, 2016

A new study confirms that the global conservation of carnivores is at risk. Published in Scientific Reports, the report models future global land conversion and estimates this will lead to significant range loss and conflict ...

New study says 'fear itself' can help restore ecosystems

February 23, 2016

Lions, wolves and other large carnivores are frightening beasts that strike fear into humans and other animals. A new study led by Western University demonstrates that the fear these top predators inspire can have cascading ...

Recommended for you

Surviving large carnivores have far-reaching impact

August 8, 2018

Anywhere large-bodied mammalian carnivore species are present, other, smaller carnivores are less likely to occur, according to an international team of researchers that conducted the first global assessment of carnivore ...

Scientists map a complicated ballet performed in our cells

August 8, 2018

For years, scientists have looked at human chromosomes, and the DNA they carried, poring over the genetic code that makes up every cell for clues about everything from our eye color to congenital diseases. In a new study, ...

World's fastest creature may also be one of the smallest

August 8, 2018

Ask most people to identify the fastest animal on Earth and they'll suggest a cheetah, falcon or even a sailfish. To that list of speedy animals, Georgia Institute of Technology assistant professor Saad Bhamla would like ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.